New Ellesmere Port car parts mecca to make life easier for Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot owners

The owner of Vauxhall, Peugeot and several other car brands is set to open up a multi-million pound parts distribution centre in the UK, which will stock roughly four million parts per year for dozens of models aged up to 10 years old.

Stellantis’ new parts mecca in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, will sit next to its pre-existing electric van manufacturing plant which currently builds the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, Peugeot E-Rifter and Citroën ë-Berlingo people carriers.

Equivalent in size to roughly nine football pitches, the new warehouse occupies a colossal 60,000 square metres and, thanks to 14-metre-high shelving units, can cater for as many as 140,000 different parts.

As well as catering for Stellantis stalwarts like Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, the new distribution centre will also stock parts for the likes of Leapmotor – a new Chinese brand which has recently fallen under the conglomerate’s umbrella – in an effort to give customers peace of mind when it comes to parts availability.

Yet despite its gigantic size, Stellantis’ new site is the first UK warehouse to receive BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) accreditation. This evaluates the way a building is constructed, what materials are used and how it will be operated in order to determine how environmentally sustainable it is.

Manager of the new parts distribution centre, Diane Miller, said the new location “ensures a more efficient process by bringing all Stellantis brands under one roof. Thanks to the more central location afforded by Ellesmere Port, we also benefit from better transport links for distribution to our 19 regional hubs across the UK and Ireland.”

All of this comes shortly after Stellantis pulled the shutters on Vauxhall’s iconic Luton manufacturing plant, which resulted in 1,100 job losses. Stellantis had previously threatened to pull out of the UK manufacturing sector altogether due to the tough conditions placed upon brands under the ZEV Mandate, however, investment in the Ellesmere Port plant suggest that Stellantis is here to stay – for now, at least.

