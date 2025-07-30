Car parks must prove they cancel fines, says RAC

Ever wondered whether car parks actually repeal any of the thousands of fines they issue? After claims that this is definitely the case, car park operators have been called upon to publish data to prove they are treating drivers fairly.

The RAC says operators must provide “full and transparent” information regarding how many fines are issued and what proportion of them are cancelled following complaints. At the time of writing, neither of the big car parking industry trade bodies – the British Parking Association (BPA) and the International Parking Community (IPC) – actively publish data on complaints.

Furthermore, two of the main appeal bodies that were set up and paid for by the industry to process complaints are infamous for taking time to provide their insights. The BPA’s Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA) service is still to publish its findings from 2024, for example.

In 2023, POPLA says 43 per cent of appeals were upheld, but look closer and it’s a little more nuanced than that. Of those that appealed, 17 per cent went to adjudication and 25 per cent were simply cancelled by the operator with no contest. However, four in five (78 per cent) of cases reaching the adjudication stage were dismissed.