Labour has been accused of “bending the knee” to car park operators after it announced a consultation on a new code of practice which looks set to soften many of the protections offered to drivers by the old, unimplemented guidelines.

The revised Private Parking Code of Practice will, according to Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris MP, “tackle misleading tactics and confusing processes, bringing vital oversight and transparency to raise standards across the board”. Norris added that it would “create a fairer, more transparent private parking system that supports local economies, high streets, and businesses”.

Back in 2019, the previous Conservative Government led by Boris Johnson proposed a code of practice which saw caps for fines, as well as mandating clear signage and a ten-minute grace period before Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) are issued. This was withdrawn in 2022, after a legal challenge from parking firms.

Many of the changes proposed in the new code for 2025 row back on some of the original plans; for example, the maximum amount for fines would be lifted from £50 to £100 under the new proposals. Debt recovery fees would also be maintained.

The AA’s head of road policy, Jack Cousens, said the Government’s plans “[do] little to offer protection for drivers”, pointing to Labour’s suggestion of reduced charges for mitigating circumstances, such as typing the wrong number plate when paying, or if one’s car breaks down on-site.

“This long-awaited consultation will not please drivers and suggests that [the] Government is bending the knee to the private parking industry,” Cousens said.

On the other hand, the RAC welcomed the reintroduction of the code, saying that it’s “desperately needed”. The roadside assistance firm’s head of policy Simon Williams urged drivers to “share their views on the consultation”, particularly speaking to those who “[have] been issued a parking charge notice that they didn’t feel was fair”.

Auto Express has contacted the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as the British Parking Association for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

