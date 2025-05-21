Single platform to simplify car parking payments goes nationwide

Following successful trials involving 10 local councils operating car parks, the long-heralded National Parking Platform (NPP) is being rolled out in an effort to simplify the parking experience for drivers.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has commissioned the British Parking Association trade body to take forward development of the platform “at no cost to the taxpayer”, following liaison with major parking app operators such as RingGo, JustPark and PayByPhone.

Announcing the move today, the DfT says the new platform “will enable drivers to pay for parking in all participating car parks on their preferred app – ending the scramble to download multiple apps and encouraging a more flexible parking experience”.

According to the DfT, drivers currently face inconsistent rules around parking, user experiences it describes as “clunky”, and “unnecessary barriers” to parking, which should be much simpler. The new NPP will mean participating car parks can accept payment via any approved smartphone app, which the DfT says will reduce confusion, minimise the risk of fines, and create a fairer, more competitive parking market.

“This is public infrastructure done right: built by Government, shaped with councils and now delivered by the sector that knows it best,” boasted the minister for the future of roads, Lilian Greenwood. “This Government is on the side of drivers and dedicated to giving everyone simpler, more flexible parking,” she said. “I’m delighted that this fantastic project is being taken on by the parking sector with no extra cost to taxpayers”

The new agreement with the British Parking Association will see operators working with councils to run the NPP on a not-for-profit basis. The DfT says the new platform will operate under “clear terms to ensure transparency, sustainability and public value, with government oversight to ensure compliance.

“The new consortium will be onboarding more local authorities imminently to ensure that easier, simpler parking is rolled out to more drivers as soon as possible,” Andrew Pester, BPA Chief Executive, said.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis commented that If the arrival of a National Parking Platform removes the hassle from parking, it’s a move to be welcomed – but cautioned that the key would be ensuring as many car park operators as possible sign up. “Ten local authorities taking part is a good start, but drivers wherever they are in the country should be allowed to use whatever mobile app they want,” he said, adding that all councils should provide alternative payment methods, including contactless card payments, for drivers who can’t use mobile apps or choose not to.

