Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

British drivers still love a new number plate

Deputy editor Richard Ingram explains why the 75-plate is worth getting excited about

By:Richard Ingram
27 Aug 2025
Opinion - &#039;75&#039; number plates

On 1 September, I’ll be driving to work with my eyes on stalks, eager to spot my first new-reg 75-plate car before I finish my morning coffee. It’s a biannual event – or annual, depending on how far you rewind – that I’ve enjoyed since I was a child, and the enthusiasm is yet to falter.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s something about seeing a brand-new car with that glossy, perfectly printed Perspex on its nose just hours after it left the showroom. And if I know our readers at all, I’m sure I’ll not be the only one who’ll get that tingly feeling on that day.

We may not see the same nationwide hysteria we did in the late eighties or early nineties – the days before competitive car finance became so prolific – but, like it or not, the fact is that sales still surge around the six-monthly plate change.

So while you’ll have to excuse the quite blatant plug, if you’re lucky enough to be in a position to be considering your next new-car purchase, there’s no better place to begin your research than by visiting the Auto Express website. We’ve rounded up the very best cars on sale, across multiple categories – from family hatchbacks to superminis, SUVs and sports cars, estates, executive cars and more, with a selection of EVs and PHEVs thrown in for good measure.

So, kick back with a cuppa and delve into our lists of the very best cars to buy right now. Oh, and make sure to send us snaps of your best 75-plate spots – we’d truly love to see them!

Fancy a 75-plate of your own? Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has a huge number of deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Stop settling for boring SUVs and get a used executive express for less
Used executive cars - opinion

Stop settling for boring SUVs and get a used executive express for less

Content editor George Armitage thinks buying a used executive car is better value than buying a brand-new SUV for family car duties
Opinion
25 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 offers Range Rover looks at a bargain price
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 offers Range Rover looks at a bargain price

Jaecoo is one of a flurry of Chinese brands wooing British buyers. Its 7 small SUV is our Deal of the Day for August 25
News
25 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Sporty Cupra Leon will set pulses racing at only £211 per month
Cupra Leon cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Sporty Cupra Leon will set pulses racing at only £211 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 24 August is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun-to-drive hatchback
News
24 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content