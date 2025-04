We're some months away from September, however we at Auto Express have already managed to procure (in what has become somewhat of a tradition) the government’s list of banned number plates, which the DVLA deems too rude to be used on the road.

Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so in this case it’s ‘25’, and in September, 50 is added to that previous number to represent getting halfway through the 12-month cycle, resulting in ‘75’.

Now if you squint hard enough, you may notice that ‘75’ can look like ‘RS’, and as such, several fruity combinations can be concocted, such as ‘BA75 ARD’ and ‘AR75 RSE’. All of this may seem rather entertaining – we’d be lying if we said ‘EA75 POO’ didn’t elicit at least a snigger from members of the Auto Express team – but it’s ultimately something the DVLA takes very seriously.

The organisation holds two meetings per year to ensure no number plates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. With this in mind, we’re sure you can understand why the likes of ‘AU75 WTZ’ and ‘GO75 WAR’ are on the DVLA’s banned list.