1 in 7 UK used cars are clocked or have hidden identities

Ever wondered whether the displayed mileage of the car you’re looking at is correct? Well, there’s a chance it might not be – because new data suggests one in seven used cars display signs of either mileage or identity fraud, misleading prospective buyers.

According to data analysis by in-car computer diagnostics firm Carly, of 2.5 million UK cars checked using its plug-in tool and app, 16.25 per cent displayed discrepancies with the displayed mileage and/or VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

A popular trick amongst fraudsters is something known as ‘mileage rollback’ or ‘clocking’, in which the odometer is tampered with, either via the use of software or by physically twisting/rolling back the numbers in order to reduce the distance displayed. Some methods involve using a mileage blocker – a device that essentially freezes a car’s odometer, allowing you to drive as far as you want without it racking up any miles.

Clocking a car isn’t actually illegal in the UK, but selling one without informing the buyer is. Carly’s Head of Internationalisation, Dali Ati, explained: “Mileage tampering can make a car appear newer and more valuable than it really is. But beneath the surface, it could be far more worn and that’s where unexpected problems begin.”

The firm’s data also suggests that clocking is a nationwide problem, with no regions being more prone to it than others. According to HPI check firm CarVertical, the most clocked vehicle in the UK in 2024 was the Nissan Qashqai. Models from German brands are also very likely to fall victim to this type of fraud, given their premium image, which can lure buyers into a false sense of security.

The best way to check if a car has been tampered with is using a car history checker tool – there are several paid and unpaid services online – while tech such as the aforementioned Carly scanner can plug directly into a car’s onboard diagnostic (OBD) port to scan for any discrepancies.

