Chery, the Chinese conglomerate responsible for the successful Jaecoo and Omoda brands, has revealed the Lepas L8 – a new model from a new maker that will act as the firm’s flagship in a range soon expected to encompass at least three SUVs of varying shapes and sizes.

The Lepas name apparently combines the words Leap, Leopard and Passion, with the maker claiming each “can be seen as key pillars for its model line-up and brand aesthetic”. The L8 will launch in the UK in the second half of 2026, as a rival for big sellers such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, as well as the BYD Sealion 5 and MG HS.

Underneath, the Lepas L8 is based on the Chery Tiggo 9 – with the same generous 2,800mm wheelbase. Yet while the Chery gets seven seats, the Lepas makes do with five. At almost 4.7m long, that should result in generous cabin dimensions, although we’ll have to wait a little longer before we can try one for size.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Confusing things slightly is the fact that while the the Tiggo 9 comes exclusively with the maker’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) featuring a sizeable 33.46kWh usable battery, the L8 looks set to get the smaller 18.4kWh unit from the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8. That should still allow for more than 50 miles of electric-only running however, plus 40kW DC fast-charging speeds. Pure-petrol and EV versions are also offered in other global markets, and could make their way to the UK later.

Design wise, the Lepas shares plenty with the Chery models, with subtle differences to mark out the closely related SUVs. The Lepas, for example, gets slimmer daytime running lights and a different grille, while the badge consists of lettering emblazoned on the leading edge of the bonnet. The LED headlights are hidden in the bumper, and are said to “echo the focused intensity of a leopard’s eye”. Yes, really.

The rear is where the real differences lie. Although not obvious from the small selection of press images that’ve so far been issued, the L8 will get a full-width lightbar and a numberplate set into the bumper rather than the bootlid – not dissimilar in look to the BYD Atto 3.

Inside, the L8 gets a portrait touchscreen and a fully digital driver’s display. That main screen is connected to the centre console, on which sits a row of physical shortcut buttons for the climate control – including fan speed, temperature and the front and rear demisters. We can also make out a large wireless phone-charging pad, and a pair of cupholders.

Pricing information hasn’t been revealed, but the L8 is being pitched as the firm’s “flagship”, with smaller L4 and L6 models in the pipeline. Given the kind of cars it goes up against, we’d expect a starting price of less than £30,000 when it arrives in Q3 2026.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.