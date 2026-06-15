The number of all-electric vehicle sales needed under the ZEV mandate is set to be reduced, thanks to a dramatic intervention from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, according to reports.

Currently 80 per cent of all new cars sold in the UK need to be all-electric by 2030. However, a report from The Sunday Times has said Starmer has responded to calls from the automotive industry to drastically reduce this figure to 50 per cent. A confirmed figure is expected to be announced by the Government in the coming weeks.

Under the current ZEV mandate, the percentage of new-car sales that need to be EVs increases each year, with 33 per cent in 2026, 38 per cent in 2027, 52 per cent in 2027 and 66 per cent in 2029.

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The target in 2025 was 28 per cent, and the automotive sector missed this by 4.6 per cent. This year UK carmakers are on course to sell eight per cent less than the target, with fines set for approximately £11,000 per vehicle.

This proposed change to the ZEV mandate comes after plenty of indecision regarding the sales of petrol, diesel and EVs from the Government in recent years. The banning of new petrol and diesel vehicle sales by 2030 was first announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020, however, this was pushed back to 2035 by Rishi Sunak when he was premier.