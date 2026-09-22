If reliability and durability are the most important aspects of car ownership to you, then you might want to consider an all-electric model.

A recent study undertaken by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) has revealed how durable EVs are after prolonged use in comparison with petrol-powered vehicles.

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Taking 47.4 million MOT tests between 2024 and 2026 along with 863 million historical tests into account, the study uncovered that EVs and petrol cars have very little difference between 20,000 and 40,0000 miles in terms of MoT failures, with 12 per cent of EVs failing compared with 11.7 per cent for petrol cars.

However, at 60,0000 miles, MOT failure rates for electric cars plateaued at 16 per cent, while petrol and diesel cars continued to worsen. With cars aged three to eight years with 90,000 to 120,000 miles, the MoT fail rate is 16.5 per cent for EVs but 22.1 per cent for petrol cars. Above 120,000 miles, EVs failure rate surprisingly reduces to 16 per cent, while petrol cars increase further to 23.5 per cent.

The BVRLA also learned that old EVs aren’t disappearing from Britain’s roads earlier than petrol vehicles either. Reasons for leaving British roads could include scrapping, exporting or being declared SORN, but 94.6 per cent of 15-year-old EVs are returning for an MoT within 30 months of their previous test, compared with 88.1 per cent for petrol cars.