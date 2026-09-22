Electric cars are more reliable than petrol cars with 25% better MOT pass rates
Despite higher tyre wear, a study has found EVs are less likely to break over time
If reliability and durability are the most important aspects of car ownership to you, then you might want to consider an all-electric model.
A recent study undertaken by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) has revealed how durable EVs are after prolonged use in comparison with petrol-powered vehicles.
Taking 47.4 million MOT tests between 2024 and 2026 along with 863 million historical tests into account, the study uncovered that EVs and petrol cars have very little difference between 20,000 and 40,0000 miles in terms of MoT failures, with 12 per cent of EVs failing compared with 11.7 per cent for petrol cars.
However, at 60,0000 miles, MOT failure rates for electric cars plateaued at 16 per cent, while petrol and diesel cars continued to worsen. With cars aged three to eight years with 90,000 to 120,000 miles, the MoT fail rate is 16.5 per cent for EVs but 22.1 per cent for petrol cars. Above 120,000 miles, EVs failure rate surprisingly reduces to 16 per cent, while petrol cars increase further to 23.5 per cent.
The BVRLA also learned that old EVs aren’t disappearing from Britain’s roads earlier than petrol vehicles either. Reasons for leaving British roads could include scrapping, exporting or being declared SORN, but 94.6 per cent of 15-year-old EVs are returning for an MoT within 30 months of their previous test, compared with 88.1 per cent for petrol cars.
Don’t think this is down to mileage either. EVs cover a higher median annual mileage up to their first MOT test on their third birthday, with 27,072 miles compared to 20,499 miles for petrol-powered cars. Some of this can be explained by a higher percentage of EVs being used for leasing, company car fleets and private-hire services.
However, all-electric cars haven’t got petrol beat in every area. According to the data, EVs record around 1.8 times more tyres defects than petrol cars, with issues particularly affecting EVs that share platforms with combustion engines. While the BVRLA doesn’t explain this result, it’s most likely due to higher torque figures and kerbweights of EVs applying additional strain to their tyres.
Due to most EVs using regenerative braking systems, this area is a little more complex in comparison with petrol cars. At low mileages, electric cars showed friction-brake defects more often, attributed to not being used enough and developing surface corrosion as a result. But at higher mileages EVs showed fewer brake defects.
There’s also the crucial data of battery health to consider. However, the research did not measure remaining capacity or degradation of EV batteries because this isn’t part of the MOT test.
Toby Poston, the BVRLA’s chief executive, said: “This isn’t an argument for buying a used EV without doing your homework. Buyers should look at its history, condition, tyres and battery health just as they would scrutinise the engine, gearbox and service history of a petrol or diesel car. What we can now challenge is the idea that an electric car with 80,000 or 100,000 miles on the clock should automatically be regarded as worn out. The evidence simply doesn’t support that assumption.”
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...