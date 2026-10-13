Temu Defender? Chery's iCaur is spotted in UK for the first time

Don't get too excited: Apple isn’t making a car. The iCaur is, however, a new off-road brand from Jaecoo’s owner, Chery, and it’s been seen testing its electrified Land Rover Defender lookalike on British streets, suggesting that it could be coming to the UK.

Photographs submitted by Auto Express reader Brett Misselbrook show a camouflaged iCaur V25 plugged in at a UK supermarket EV charger. At around 4.6 metres long, the V25 sits between a Jeep Compass and the aforementioned Defender in terms of size – although it’ll certainly sit at a significantly lower price point than the latter.

Flanked by the smaller V23 and larger V27 in iCaur’s Asian and South African market line-ups, the V25 is likely to be the brand’s first venture into the UK market. Underneath its brawny exterior, the iCaur V25 is a range-extender plug-in hybrid; a 154bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine acts as a generator to charge a 33.68kWh LFP battery pack which, in turn, powers a pair of electric motors. While exact power figures for these are yet to be confirmed, filings to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal 130 miles of pure-electric range, or a total combined range (including petrol power) of over 600 miles.