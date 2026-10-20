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New Omoda X is Lamborghini-inspired off-roader

Rugged new Omoda X introduces a new design language for Chinese brand plus some advanced tech

By:Richard Ingram
22 Oct 2026
OMODA X - front overhead16

Hungry for a taste of sister brand Jaecoo’s success, Omoda is now aiming to appeal to those looking for a more rugged crossover with an all-new model: the X.

Revealed at parent brand Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu, China, the Omoda X debuts a whole new design language for the Chinese brand, drawing on the spirit of ‘mecha’ franchises such as Transformers and Gundam. 

Unlike the rest of the Omoda line-up – which is characterised by sharp, streamlined front-end designs – the X is much blockier, with a blunt nose, flared plastic wheelarch cladding and bodywork with angular crease lines. Lightning-shaped tail-lights hint towards the Omoda X’s electrified powertrain, while the satin paintwork has been designed with a special ‘Progloss Plus’ self-healing coating to avoid scratches when venturing off the beaten path. Special ‘Ultra’ design accessories will also be sold alongside the Omoda X in certain markets, including those designed to make the car look even more ready for adventure.

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This futuristic interpretation of off-road styling isn’t just a facade; Omoda says that thanks to a rather serious-looking suspension set-up, the X boasts 200mm of ground clearance – around the same as a Toyota RAV4. A maximum wading depth of 700mm is 100mm more than offered by the Range Rover Evoque, while proper off-road tyres wrap the X’s robotic-looking alloy wheels. Caravanners or anyone wishing to tow, meanwhile, will appreciate the Omoda X’s 1,700kg towing capacity – 200kg more than the Dacia Bigster – while the car’s roof rack can hold up to 75kg of cargo. 

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Inside, the Omoda X takes less inspiration from off-roaders and more from supercars; the car’s ambient lighting-lined ‘starship’ cabin is reminiscent of the dual-cockpit layout of a Lamborghini. Front and centre is a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster – both featuring cyberpunk-esque graphics and an AI assistant. On the centre console there’s a row of metal-effect toggle switches, dials and knobs, plus a bright red start/stop switch that, thanks to some carbon fibre-effect trim, feels as if it’s been pulled straight from an Italian supercar. Also Lambo-like are the Omoda’s body-hugging heated and ventilated seats which feature two-tone blue and white leather upholstery, with a suede chevron pattern in the centre.

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Don’t expect V12 power, though; exactly what powertrain options will be offered are yet to be confirmed. However, we expect the Omoda X will pick from the same suite of full-hybridPHEV and full-electric powertrains as other models from the Chery group, including its slightly more sensible sister car, the Chery Tiggo X7. A customisable ‘X Mode’ driving mode can change things like the responsiveness of the powertrain and the internal ambient lighting to match your tastes.

Omoda X - steering wheel16

A hump on the roofline points to the X having advanced self-driving capabilities, with Omoda stating that over 20 driver assistance functions will be available. Among the tech is a thermal imaging camera that can identify hazards at night up to 90 metres away. An Open Mic karaoke mode, meanwhile, is more focused on fun than safety and sees virtual monsters on screen react to how well (or otherwise) you’re singing.

The Omoda X will sit as the penultimate model in the brand’s line-up, below upcoming flagship and above entry-level offerings referred to in the company’s plans as ‘G’ and ‘Z’ respectively. All three cars are said to arrive over the next three years, although which will come to the UK remains unknown for the time being. Arriving before them all, however, will be the Omoda 4 full-hybrid, a Nissan Juke rival, which is due to arrive in showrooms in the first half of next year.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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