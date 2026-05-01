At first, we were very happy with the parking space we were allocated where we live. It’s on the end of the line, with the rarely used visitor’s space on one side and a hedge on the other. Trouble is, it has one big disadvantage: it’s right underneath a large beech tree.

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This has caused a lot of problems with bird poo, to such an extent that we now keep a mini cleaning kit – consisting of a bottle of water, plus some cloth and kitchen roll – in the boot for emergency clean-ups. But on top of that, this summer we’ve had another issue with a large amount of debris falling off the tree. We’re not sure if this was to do with the dry weather or because the tree needed thinning out, but we’ve had to continually clear the windscreen cowl.

Recently, because we were going on a long trip and autumn means the pods have now been joined by falling leaves, we popped open the bonnet to give the car a proper clear-out and were shocked by how much debris was caught in the rubber seal. It’s a good job we did empty it out, because we drove through heavy rain on our return journey and the car’s drainage could definitely have been blocked.

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