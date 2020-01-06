BMW 3 Series returns in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new BMW 3 Series, which arrives with a petrol-only line-up in the UK.

We also give the new Peugeot E-208 GTi its first real test as it goes head-to-head against the Alpine A290.

Plus, we take a closer look at the £173k all-electric Bentley Torcal SUV and get up close and personal with the sunning Renault 8 Gordini concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we hit the road in the BMW iX3 40 to see if it’s the pick of the range, get behind the wheel of the 400bhp Toyota bZ4X and try out the new Haval H6.

If that wasn’t enough we have an electric supermini showdown as the superb Cupra Raval takes on the retro Renault 5.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.