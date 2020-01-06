Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Chinese cars deep dive in this week’s special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we ask if Chinese cars can compete and test the Kia Sportage against the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan

By:Pete Baiden
22 Oct 2025
Auto Express 1,905

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we ask if China cars can compete? We attempt to answer the question with a massive hybrid mega test and by ranking every brand from 17 down to one impressive number one.

We also take a closer look at the new Toyota Corolla, which is set to make its debut at the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we get an early taste of the new Volkswagen T-Roc and reveal the best all-season tyres for your car.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the all-electric Volvo ES90, hit the road in the latest Jeep Compass and try out the Citroen e-C3 Aircross.

If that wasn’t enough we try to find out Britain’s best SUV by testing the Kia Sportage against the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

