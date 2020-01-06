Kia EV3 driven in this week's new-look Auto Express magazine

In this week’s new-look Auto Express magazine we hit the road in the new Kia EV3 to see if it’s a serious rival to some of the best electric cars on sale right now.

We also have all the latest on the new Volvo XC90 SUV, which gets a refreshed look inside and out.

Plus, we take a closer look at the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed and reveal the best ways to steer clear of car insurance fraudsters.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new Toyota Prius, try out the updated Volkswagen Golf GTI and hit the road in the entry-level BYD Dolphin Active.

If that wasn’t enough we have a performance car showdown as the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 5 N goes head-to-head with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio super-saloon.

