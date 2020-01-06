MG ready to hit Mercedes where it hurts in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on MG’s new baby G-Wagen with exclusive images that preview how the sub-£30k SUV could look.

We also have all the latest on the Government Electric Car Grant, revealing which EVs are now eligible for the full £3,750 price drop.

Plus, we take a closer look at MINI’s two new radicals concepts and report into whether you should buy a pre-owned electric car.

In the drives section we hit the road in the hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS, get behind the wheel of the all-electric Peugeot E-408 and try out the updated Volvo XC60.

If that wasn’t enough we have a premium SUV battle as the new Audi Q5 goes head-to-head with the BMW X3.

