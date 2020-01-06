Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

MG ready to hit Mercedes where it hurts in this week's Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of MG's new G-Wagen rival and test the new Audi Q5 against the BMW X3

By:Pete Baiden
3 Sep 2025
Auto Express issue 1,898

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on MG’s new baby G-Wagen with exclusive images that preview how the sub-£30k SUV could look.

We also have all the latest on the Government Electric Car Grant, revealing which EVs are now eligible for the full £3,750 price drop.

Plus, we take a closer look at MINI’s two new radicals concepts and report into whether you should buy a pre-owned electric car.

In the drives section we hit the road in the hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS, get behind the wheel of the all-electric Peugeot E-408 and try out the updated Volvo XC60.

If that wasn’t enough we have a premium SUV battle as the new Audi Q5 goes head-to-head with the BMW X3.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

