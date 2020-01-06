Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

MG targets Tesla in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal the new MG IM5 and IM6 and test the BMW iX against the Lotus Eletre

By:Pete Baiden
16 Jul 2025
Auto Express Issue 1,891

In this week’s issue of Auto Express, MG has Tesla in its crosshairs after revealing the new IM5 and IM6 EVs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We also have the lowdown on the new Mazda CX-5, which will stick with petrol power when it arrives in the UK next year.

Plus, we get an early taste of the new Range Rover Electric and take a closer look at the hot Hyundai Ioniq 6 N.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Kia Sportage, try out the Renault 4 in the UK and get behind the wheel of the Mazda 6e.

If that wasn’t enough we have a heavyweight electric car showdown as the updated BMW iX goes head-to-head with the impressive Lotus Eletre.

