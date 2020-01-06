New all-electric Mercedes C-Class driven in this week’s special Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal 87 brilliant new car buys and hit the road in the Mercedes C-Class Electric
In this week’s massive special issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new Mercedes C-Class Electric to see if it’s good enough to beat the likes of BMW and Tesla.
We also have a bumper buying guide with 87 brilliant new car deals from as little as just £190 per month.
Plus, we take a closer look at the luxurious new Audi Q9 SUV and reveal what Andy Burnham needs to do as the new prime minister to help win over the motorist.
In the drives section we get to grips with the 385bhp Cupra Formentor VZ5 in the UK, try out the Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II and get behind the wheel of the DS No8.
If that wasn’t enough we have a supermini showdown as the latest SEAT Ibiza goes head-to-head with the £20k Vauxhall Corsa to see which one comes out on top.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…
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