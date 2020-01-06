Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New all-electric Mercedes C-Class driven in this week’s special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal 87 brilliant new car buys and hit the road in the Mercedes C-Class Electric

By:Pete Baiden
29 Jul 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,944

In this week’s massive special issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new Mercedes C-Class Electric to see if it’s good enough to beat the likes of BMW and Tesla.

We also have a bumper buying guide with 87 brilliant new car deals from as little as just £190 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at the luxurious new Audi Q9 SUV and reveal what Andy Burnham needs to do as the new prime minister to help win over the motorist.

In the drives section we get to grips with the 385bhp Cupra Formentor VZ5 in the UK, try out the Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II and get behind the wheel of the DS No8.

If that wasn’t enough we have a supermini showdown as the latest SEAT Ibiza goes head-to-head with the £20k Vauxhall Corsa to see which one comes out on top.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper
Opinion - EV charging

I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper

Mike Rutherford is a big fan of electric cars, but still thinks they're just too expensive to buy, insure and run
Opinion
26 Jul 2026
New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap
Haval H6 - front tracking

New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap

The Haval H6 is a family SUV for hatchback money - but does it deserve success in the UK market?
Road tests
27 Jul 2026
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty

Can Mazda’s link-up with Changan Automobile see the brand’s new 6e challenge Tesla’s popular Model 3 EV?
Car group tests
25 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content