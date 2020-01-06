New Audi A3 plans revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the new Audi A3, with exclusive images showing how the hatchback is set to be reimagined with styling inspired by the brand's Concept C sports car.

We also take a closer look at the new Mercedes C-Class which gains a fresh design and tweaked petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we get up to speed with the new Land Rover Defender Dakar, and rundown the latest reveals from Monterey Car Week.

In the drives section we get to grips with red-hot Genesis GV60 Magma, take the new MINI Cooper Paul Smith Edition for a spin, and hit the road in the Vauxhall Astra Electric estate.

If that wasn’t enough we also have an exclusive interview with Rivian's CEO.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.