New Peugeot 208 previewed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the new Peugeot 208 and drive the latest Skoda Superb
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the radical new Peugeot 208, with exclusive images that preview the look of the supermini ahead of its arrival in 2026.
We also hit the road in the latest Skoda Superb to find out if the slick family car continues to offer a lot of space for not that much money.
Plus, we have leaked images of the new MG ZS EV and hitch a ride in the flagship Volkswagen ID.7 GTX.
In the drives section we get to grips with the updated 276bhp Toyota GR Yaris, get behind the wheel of the revamped Volkswagen Golf Estate and try out the BMW i7 eDrive 50.
If that wasn’t enough we have a super summer sports car showdown as the Morgan Plus Four clashes with BMW’s manual Z4 Handschalter.
How to buy Auto Express
This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it!
Subscribe
The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.
We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.
Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!
Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...
Digital editions
If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99.
Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...
Single issues
If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.
If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door.
Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express