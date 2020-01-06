Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Peugeot 208 previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the new Peugeot 208 and drive the latest Skoda Superb

by: Pete Baiden
14 Aug 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,844

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the radical new Peugeot 208, with exclusive images that preview the look of the supermini ahead of its arrival in 2026.

We also hit the road in the latest Skoda Superb to find out if the slick family car continues to offer a lot of space for not that much money.

Plus, we have leaked images of the new MG ZS EV and hitch a ride in the flagship Volkswagen ID.7 GTX.

In the drives section we get to grips with the updated 276bhp Toyota GR Yaris, get behind the wheel of the revamped Volkswagen Golf Estate and try out the BMW i7 eDrive 50.

If that wasn’t enough we have a super summer sports car showdown as the Morgan Plus Four clashes with BMW’s manual Z4 Handschalter.

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

