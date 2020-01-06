New Skoda Epiq previewed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express this week we take a closer look at the new Skoda Epiq and take a deep dive into the future of Lotus
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the new Skoda Epiq, with exclusive images that preview how the baby SUV could look when it finally arrives.
We also get the lowdown on the latest from Lotus, taking a closer look at the brand’s future and getting behind the wheel of the sensational Evija hypercar.
Plus, we get up close and personal with the new Nissan Leaf, which has returned as a smart-looking SUV, and have all the details on the most powerful Volkswagen Golf GTI ever.
In the drives section we hit the road in the Ford Ranger PHEV, try out the Audi A5 plug-in and get to grips with the updated Renault Symbioz.
If that wasn’t enough we have a family hybrid shootout as the Volkswagen Golf GTE and Toyota Prius PHEV go head-to-head.
