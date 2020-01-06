Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Skoda Epiq previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we take a closer look at the new Skoda Epiq and take a deep dive into the future of Lotus

By:Pete Baiden
25 Jun 2025
Auto Express Issue 1,888

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the new Skoda Epiq, with exclusive images that preview how the baby SUV could look when it finally arrives.

We also get the lowdown on the latest from Lotus, taking a closer look at the brand’s future and getting behind the wheel of the sensational Evija hypercar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we get up close and personal with the new Nissan Leaf, which has returned as a smart-looking SUV, and have all the details on the most powerful Volkswagen Golf GTI ever.

In the drives section we hit the road in the Ford Ranger PHEV, try out the Audi A5 plug-in and get to grips with the updated Renault Symbioz.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family hybrid shootout as the Volkswagen Golf GTE and Toyota Prius PHEV go head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month
New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Car Deal of the Day: Fully loaded Vauxhall Mokka can be yours for just £175 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 21 June is this top-of-the-range version of Vauxhall’s recently updated, style-focused small SUV
News
21 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content