New Toyota RAV4 takes on plug-in hybrid rivals in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we test the new Toyota RAV4 against the latest Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson to see which is the finest plug-in hybrid SUV.

We also reveal Hyundai’s masterplan for seven hot new models, with exclusive images showing how the Tucson N and i20 N could look.

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Plus, we have the lowdown on the all-electric Range Rover and take you on a tour around the new Polestar 4 SUV.

In the drives section we hit the road in the brilliant new Vauxhall Corsa GSE, get to grips with the blistering Maserati MCPura Cielo roadster and try out the Lepas L8.

If that wasn’t enough we name the best winter tyres money can buy.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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