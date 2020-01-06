Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Toyota Yaris takes on the Renault Clio in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the new Toyota Yaris against the Renault Clio and reveal Nissan's planned model blitz

by: Pete Baiden
3 Apr 2024
Auto Express 1,825

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a hybrid hatchback showdown as the new Toyota Yaris takes on the Renault Clio in a bid to become the new supermini king.

We also have all latest on Nissan’s new car blitz, including an exclusive image that previews the look of the next-generation Micra.

Plus we get a first taste of the new all-electric Ford Explorer and round-up all the important news from this year’s New York Motor Show.

In the drives section we hit the road (and mud) in the new Toyota Land Cruiser, try out the updated Skoda Scala and get behind the wheel of the Rolls-Royce Spectre in the UK.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate guide to spring clean your car, with recommendations on the best products to buy.

