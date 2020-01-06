Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

VW Golf takes on Skoda Octavia in the new-look Auto Express magazine

This week’s issue of Auto Express includes all the latest on the new Audi Q5, official pics of the Cupra Terramar and a first drive of the Volvo EX90

By:Pete Baiden
4 Sep 2024
Auto Express issue 1,847

The new-look Auto Express magazine has arrived and it all kicks off with a family hatchback showdown as the updated Volkswagen Golf goes head-to-head with the latest Skoda Octavia.

We also have the lowdown on the new Audi Q5, which gets bold styling and a host of new tech and engine options to keep it competitive in the premium SUV sector.

Plus, we have official pics of the new Cupra Terramar and all the latest on the stunning V12 Aston Martin Vanquish.

In the drives section we hit the road in the all-electric Volvo EX90, get to grips with the Skoda Kodiaq in the UK and try out the Maserati Grecale Folgore.

If that wasn’t enough we run down the ten best small SUVs on sale. The list includes the likes of the Dacia Duster, Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger, but what’s number one?

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

