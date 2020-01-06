VW Golf takes on Skoda Octavia in the new-look Auto Express magazine
This week’s issue of Auto Express includes all the latest on the new Audi Q5, official pics of the Cupra Terramar and a first drive of the Volvo EX90
The new-look Auto Express magazine has arrived and it all kicks off with a family hatchback showdown as the updated Volkswagen Golf goes head-to-head with the latest Skoda Octavia.
We also have the lowdown on the new Audi Q5, which gets bold styling and a host of new tech and engine options to keep it competitive in the premium SUV sector.
Plus, we have official pics of the new Cupra Terramar and all the latest on the stunning V12 Aston Martin Vanquish.
In the drives section we hit the road in the all-electric Volvo EX90, get to grips with the Skoda Kodiaq in the UK and try out the Maserati Grecale Folgore.
If that wasn’t enough we run down the ten best small SUVs on sale. The list includes the likes of the Dacia Duster, Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger, but what’s number one?
