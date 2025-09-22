NIO ES8 is a huge electric SUV that doubles as a walk-in wardrobe

The new Firefly showed us NIO has what it takes to compete in the all-electric supermini sector when we drove it earlier this year, but the Chinese car company is sticking with its big guns too as shown by the new ES8 flagship SUV.

Officially launched this week at ‘NIO Day’, this third-generation ES8 is the largest model in NIO’s line up, measuring 5,280mm long, 2,010mm wide and 1,800mm tall. That makes it bigger than the Range Rover Electric, Volvo EX90 and the Kia EV9.

The ES8 hasn’t been confirmed for the UK just yet, although over in China it’s just gone on sale, lining up alongside NIO’s all-electric executive saloon - the ET9.

The ES8 is priced from 298,900 Yuan (roughly £31,000) in China, although that’s under NIO’s battery subscription service; to own the seven-seat ES8 (including the battery) outright costs 406,800 Yuan (roughly £42,000). In ‘Executive Premium Edition’ six-seater form it is up to 446,800 (around £46,000), and adds two captain’s armchairs in place of the middle row.

