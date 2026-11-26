The Nissan Terrano name is coming back on a boxy new SUV developed in China, and we’re getting an early look at it. The Terrano has been outed by images filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for homologation purposes, showing a car that sticks relatively close to the concept version revealed in April.

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The filing includes all sorts of technical information, including details of powertrains. On that front, there’s a choice of a 2.3-litre diesel engine developing 185bhp, a 2.0-litre petrol with 251bhp or a plug-in hybrid based around a 2.0-litre petrol unit. A combined system output isn’t given, but the petrol component is known to produce 201bhp on its own, with the motor adding a punchy 264bhp.

At nearly 5,100mm in length, it’s comfortably bigger than a Toyota Land Cruiser. Short overhangs enable impressive 36 and 31-degree approach and departure angles, compared to 32/17 on the Land Cruiser and 38/40 for a Land Rover Defender 110.

The starting point for all this is the Navara pick-up truck, meaning there’s a traditional ladder frame under that boxy body, making the Terrano more akin to the Land Cruiser than the monocoque-based Defender. Like the Defender, there’s a side-hinged boot with a spare wheel carrier mounted on the exterior, while drive goes to both ends of the car via a straightforward permanent four-wheel-drive system.

We haven’t had a look at the interior just yet, but we do know it seats five. Whether or not there’ll eventually be a seven-seater, we’ll have to wait and see.

We’ll also be waiting with bated breath to see if the Terrano makes it to the UK. It seems possible, given that there are multiple other right-hand markets Nissan will want to make it for, but an arrival on our shores seems like an outside bet. Should it arrive here, we’d imagine it’d be in plug-in hybrid form only, to avoid pushing up Nissan’s CO2 average.

The Terrano name can be traced back to the eighties, and it’s even been applied to a badge-engineered Dacia Duster in the past. It’s not exactly a household name in the UK, but the Terrano II was sold here, and for a time alongside the Ford Explorer, a rebadged version.

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