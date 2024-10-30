This is the all-new Nissan Pixo, a city car set to join an increasingly crowded field of efficient, funky and affordable electric cars in early 2027.

At a touch under 3.8 metres long, it will rival models such as the new Honda Super-N, Renault Twingo, Dacia Spring and Volkswagen’s forthcoming ID.up!, as well as a growing number of Chinese cars that generally cost a similar amount, yet have larger footprints, such as the BYD Dolphin Surf.

As with all cars in this segment, pricing will be key. While Nissan won’t reveal any official details on cost until December, the Pixo will need to start somewhere in the region of £18,000 to £20,000 to be competitive. As it’s built in Europe, though, it does have a good chance of qualifying for at least the first band of the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, which could take £1,500 off the asking price.

What does the new Nissan Pixo look like?

If you’re thinking that the Pixo looks similar to another small electric car, you’re not mistaken. As with the latest Micra, Nissan has looked to its French partner Renault to help deliver a new European-focused electric model, this time leaning heavily on the Twingo. The Japanese brand has a history of working with partners in the A-segment, as the first-generation Pixo shared its underpinnings and body with the Suzuki Alto.

Without the resources to go it alone, Nissan has made a clever choice by basing its newcomer on one of the best cars in the class. The key is ensuring there is enough distinction between the Pixo and the Twingo.