Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya award-winning, 330-mile EV for £274 a month

Our 2022 Car of the Year and Car Deal of the Day for 31 January, the Nissan Ariya is a multi-talented all-electric SUV

by: Ellis Hyde
31 Jan 2024
Nissan Ariya - front cornering
  • Striking and spacious all-electric SUV
  • 330-mile range 
  • £274 a month with £3,291 initial payment 

The Nissan Ariya won the coveted title of Auto Express Car of the Year in 2022 thanks to its stellar combination of a premium-feeling and spacious cabin, comfortable ride and sharp handling. We still regard it as one of the best electric SUVs around today. Now, it’s on offer for well under £300 a month in our latest Car Deal of the Day. 

Available on lease aggregator Leaseloco, this two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £3,291, followed by 24 monthly payments of £274. That’s a chunky initial rental, however, shrinking it from 12 to nine months worth of payments brings it down to £2,697, while monthly payments only increase by £25.

Similarly, the annual mileage limit for the deal we found is 5,000 miles per year, but this can be increased to 8,000 miles for about £25 a month more. 

The Ariya is adept in any situation, as it delivers a comfortable ride and superb refinement on the motorway, is frankly effortless to drive around town, and yet still feels sharper and more agile than you’d expect for an all-electric family SUV

Inside, the cabin feels wonderfully spacious and very premium, featuring dual 12.3-inch screens with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay built-in. You’ll also notice the lack of climate control dials, with the Ariya instead using a row of haptic controls on the dashboard that we found work well and contribute to the starship-esque design. 

Powered by an 87kWh battery and 239bhp electric motor, this Ariya will cover up to 330 miles on a single charge and sprint from 0 to 62mph in just 7.6 seconds. Also included in the kit list are 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, intelligent cruise control and a heat pump, which helps warm the cabin in the winter to preserve the driving range. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Nissan Ariya Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

