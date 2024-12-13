Car Deal of the Day: the Nissan Ariya is a premium-feeling electric SUV for a low price

Comfortable and easy to drive

Strong equipment levels; plush interior

£212.66 a month

With so many electric SUVs on sale right now it would be easy to forget about the Nissan Ariya.

The Japanese carmaker is trying to inject some extra personality into its pure-electric high-rider this year with the sporty Nismo version, while the standard variant represents superb value for money for leasing customers.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted Milease Nissan is offering the Ariya for an incredible £212.66 a month. The deal requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,821.92 and is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year; you can double the mileage if you need more flexibility for just under £24 extra a month.

This deal gets you Engage trim which, while it is the entry-level spec, has all the basics covered plus some nice luxuries. LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, twin 12.3-inch screens and wireless Apple CarPlay are thrown in, and, impressively, so is a heat pump - that's something most rival manufacturers charge a hefty premium for.

There is a but, although it's not a huge one. For your £212.66 a month you'll be getting the keys to an Ariya with the smaller 63kWh battery, but Nissan still quotes a 251-mile range. Even with a real-world range of around 220 miles, that'll be more than enough for most.

The Ariya has a very smart, well put-together interior, that also has the bonus of having plenty of space; in fact, in many ways the premium feel belies the price you'll be paying. It's also a very easy car to drive and the ride is comfortable on all but the roughest road surfaces.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Ariya leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Ariya deals hub page…

