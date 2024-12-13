Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is unbelievable value at just £209 a month

Nissan’s Ariya is a smartly designed electric SUV for the family. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 December.

By:James Batchelor
13 Dec 2024
Nissan Ariya - main image
  • Standout styling
  • 329-mile claimed range
  • £208.92 per month

With so many deals on brand-new electric cars, you'd think there was some form of Government diktat requiring more EVs to be sold. As we near the end of the year, car makers are rushing to sell as many EVs as they can under the ZEV Mandate, meaning there are some amazing deals to be had.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like this one on the Nissan Ariya. We only featured the Japanese electric SUV as our Deal of the Day four weeks ago, but a month on, it's now even cheaper and better value.

Available through Leasing Options Nissan Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, a brand-new Nissan Ariya can be parked on your driveway for a frankly unbelievable £208.92 a month. There is an initial payment of £2,807.03 to sort, but even then this deal is astonishing value. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, although this can be raised to 8,000 miles for an extra £18.87 a month.

You're not getting short-changed when it comes to specification, either. This deal is for the larger 87kWh battery pack and single motor – the pick of the range, in our opinion – and this unlocks a claimed range of 329 miles on a full charge. 

This Ariya is the mid-range Advance model with the Sky Pack thrown in. This is usually a £1,295 option and gives you a huge panoramic sunroof, on top of the Advance's standard six-way electrically adjustable heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and the Nissan's party trick – a sliding centre console.

The Ariya is a very enjoyable family SUV to drive. It has great body control on twisty roads, but a supple ride gives comfort on rougher, speed hump-strewn city streets. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Ariya leasing deals from leading providers on our Nissan Ariya deals hub page… 

Nissan Ariya for 208.92 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy some French style with this DS 3 for £195 a month
DS 3 Performance Line - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy some French style with this DS 3 for £195 a month

DS is all about Parisian luxury, but as our Deal of the Day for 12 December shows, it needn’t cost the earth
News
12 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage SUV is stunning value at just £260 a month
Kia Sportage - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage SUV is stunning value at just £260 a month

The Kia Sportage is a top-selling car and it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 December
News
10 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C3 is cheap and cheerful at just £217.22 a month
New Citroen C3 supermini - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C3 is cheap and cheerful at just £217.22 a month

Citroen C3 is a clever rethink of the type of small car Brits love to buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 December
News
9 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers
Nissan Cube

ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers

Got an ICE car on order? Don’t bet on collecting it before the New Year…
News
10 Dec 2024
McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future
McLaren 750S Spider - front

McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future

Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings aims to “redefine high-performance mobility”
News
9 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content