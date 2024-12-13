Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is unbelievable value at just £209 a month

Standout styling

329-mile claimed range

£208.92 per month

With so many deals on brand-new electric cars, you'd think there was some form of Government diktat requiring more EVs to be sold. As we near the end of the year, car makers are rushing to sell as many EVs as they can under the ZEV Mandate, meaning there are some amazing deals to be had.

Like this one on the Nissan Ariya. We only featured the Japanese electric SUV as our Deal of the Day four weeks ago, but a month on, it's now even cheaper and better value.

Available through Leasing Options Nissan Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, a brand-new Nissan Ariya can be parked on your driveway for a frankly unbelievable £208.92 a month. There is an initial payment of £2,807.03 to sort, but even then this deal is astonishing value. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, although this can be raised to 8,000 miles for an extra £18.87 a month.

You're not getting short-changed when it comes to specification, either. This deal is for the larger 87kWh battery pack and single motor – the pick of the range, in our opinion – and this unlocks a claimed range of 329 miles on a full charge.

This Ariya is the mid-range Advance model with the Sky Pack thrown in. This is usually a £1,295 option and gives you a huge panoramic sunroof, on top of the Advance's standard six-way electrically adjustable heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and the Nissan's party trick – a sliding centre console.

The Ariya is a very enjoyable family SUV to drive. It has great body control on twisty roads, but a supple ride gives comfort on rougher, speed hump-strewn city streets.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Ariya leasing deals from leading providers on our Nissan Ariya deals hub page…

