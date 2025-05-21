New Nissan GT-R and expanded Nismo range to spearhead brand’s renaissance

Times have been tough for Nissan in the last few years, but its plan for revitalisation is now coming together as the brand regroups and focuses on a new generation of models. Core to this plan is the high-performance sub-brand Nismo, which Nissan says will form one of three key nameplates, including Patrol and Juke, that it will rebuild the brand around.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking with Auto Express, Nissan’s regional vice president of marketing and mobility, Arnaud Charpentier, said: “I see a future for Nismo. It’s very clear. We will put this in the centre of the brand… We have Nismo, Patrol and Juke. Those strong nameplates for the brand are the equity. This is how we thrill our customers, so it will for sure come.”

In regards to new Nismo models, nothing has yet been confirmed, but a new Nissan GT-R is definitely part of the plan. “There are people working on this,” he told us. “When, how, honestly, this we don’t know. But today, we don’t just need to make a sports car, but to do one with a powertrain that we foresee [working] in the coming years.”

Of course, making a new GT-R is much more difficult than it was when the former R35 model was in development. In the EV age, straight-line performance and the augmentation of the drivetrain that were once a hallmark of the GT-R are relatively easy to attain thanks to the flexibility of electric motors. Nissan’s top-brass are aware of this, and know the GT-R will need to be something different.

Charpentier continued: “If it is electric or electrified, it needs to remain a sports car. [But] if you end up with the same performance as an EV SUV, this is an issue... We need to reinvent the notion of a sports car.”

New Nissan Micra Nismo?

What happens with Nismo is a little clearer, but the question of whether it will be expanded, Toyota GR-style, to include both high-performance versions of existing models and bespoke sports models remains to be seen.

A quick way to offer high-performance models could start with a Nismo version of the new Micra, borrowing the e-motor and chassis upgrades from its Alpine A290 sister car.

Other upgraded models, such as a hot version of the forthcoming Juke EV, could be a possibility, but the high level of variation between different markets could mean tastier models based on the Patrol SUV will be exploited in overseas markets.

Nissan knows that its position as a global automotive super-power is no longer a foregone conclusion, so leaning into the nameplates that have brand equity will be critical in separating itself from competition from Chinese brands.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...