New Nissan Juke EV set for radical design and 2026 reveal
Nissan’s third, but not final, all-new EV will arrive in 2026 with a wild new design
Nissan is on the cusp of revealing a new all-electric Juke, joining the Micra and Leaf in the brand’s rejuvenated EV line-up in the UK and Europe. This all-new model will share many of its key elements with the latest Leaf under the skin, but have quirky styling like the petrol-powered model that’s proved so popular over the years.
In fact, the new Juke is more than just an updated model; alongside Nismo and Patrol, it will represent not just a new model, but also a key pillar of the company’s overall success in the future.
That’s how much of an impact this small, European-focused SUV has had on the Japanese giant’s global portfolio. To be spoken of in the same context as the long-standing Patrol SUV, and the in-house racing division that’s behind much of the company’s enthusiast following, it proves how important Nissan considers its new all-electric variant.
Just like the original Juke, the new EV will push the boundaries of design, compromising on cabin space and practicality to achieve a dramatic and eccentric look that will make it stand out from its many rivals. It’s a project that’s already well into its development, and we already have an understanding of what it could look like, thanks to the Hyper Punk concept car from the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show.
However, after speaking with some of Nissan’s top brass, we now have a much clearer picture of the sort of car we’re due to see next year, with prototypes from its European technical centres already on the road.
What will be under the skin of the new Juke EV?
First and foremost, the new Juke EV will ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the Leaf and larger Ariya, with the same battery technology and efficiency that’s already impressed us in the former.
Shunsuke Shigemoto, Nissan’s VP of Electromobility, told Auto Express: “In terms of the wheelbase, it won't change [compared to the Leaf] because we have to cope with the battery size. [Yet] for the rest, we have quite good flexibility. So as you can imagine, we have a shorter wheelbase.”
“Externally, the right height and so on can drastically change, even if we use the same platform. So we do have a lot of flexibility in terms of interior and exterior for the Juke. It's a more emotional product.”
So the two vehicles will share their basic underpinnings, including the electric motors and batteries which, like the car itself, will be built in the UK. This will include both the 52kWh and 75kWh battery packs seen in the Leaf, powering a single front-mounted e-motor with either 174bhp or 213bhp.
It’s still far too early to know about range, but these powertrains deliver impressive results in the Leaf, with up to 386 miles on a charge possible from the 75kWh battery. This isn’t likely to be matched by the Juke, which will compromise on aero efficiency for the sake of style, while larger wheels are expected to be part of the design. However, a very usable range is expected, and if the Juke is priced at the level of B-segment electric SUVs, it could significantly outperform its key rivals – even ones still a couple of years away.
What will the new Juke EV look like?
The Juke’s underpinnings might be shared with the Leaf, but its far more extreme bodywork and new dimensions will lead to a dramatically different design. The wheels will be bigger, the tracks wider and the roof lower – all giving the new Juke similar proportions to the Hyper Punk Concept.
The sheetmetal itself will be equally wild, with a structure of connected flat shapes. Shunsuke Shigemoto said: “The design theme is polygons, like you would see in Fortnite, and all these kinds of things.
“It's more toward standing out, unique design, as the Juke has always been. We're just trying to carry on the DNA of the Juke.”
From the spy images, we can see the resemblance to the petrol-powered Juke in the EV’s narrow windows and circular headlights. This time, though, expect a shorter bonnet and more angled windscreen, which will help with high-speed efficiency.
Inside, we’re expecting an even more eccentric design. Shigemoto San tells us candidly how much he loved the original Juke’s wild interior, with its motorbike-inspired centre console and how it was designed to be expressive, not just spacious.
However, there is one area where the Juke and Leaf will be closely linked, and that’s the excellent digital interface. Most models of the Leaf feature a pair of sharp, high-resolution 14.3-inch displays that run an excellent Google-based operating system. On top of that being easy to navigate, the Leaf’s soft palette of colours and background theme effortlessly match the relaxed driving experience.
With so much digital interface, the new Juke is expected to go sharply in the other direction. Expect bright colours, futuristic shapes and lighting that goes beyond the screen to feel like something out of the movie Tron. This much was previewed, once again, by the Hyper Punk concept.
Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the new Juke in full, with a reveal due in 2026, and cars reaching customers in the second half of the year. Once the new Juke is in place, Nissan will have a comprehensive EV line-up covering the majority of the market’s key segments, and most with a hybrid-powered alternative.
