New Nissan Juke EV set for radical design and 2026 reveal

Nissan is on the cusp of revealing a new all-electric Juke, joining the Micra and Leaf in the brand’s rejuvenated EV line-up in the UK and Europe. This all-new model will share many of its key elements with the latest Leaf under the skin, but have quirky styling like the petrol-powered model that’s proved so popular over the years.

In fact, the new Juke is more than just an updated model; alongside Nismo and Patrol, it will represent not just a new model, but also a key pillar of the company’s overall success in the future.

That’s how much of an impact this small, European-focused SUV has had on the Japanese giant’s global portfolio. To be spoken of in the same context as the long-standing Patrol SUV, and the in-house racing division that’s behind much of the company’s enthusiast following, it proves how important Nissan considers its new all-electric variant.

Just like the original Juke, the new EV will push the boundaries of design, compromising on cabin space and practicality to achieve a dramatic and eccentric look that will make it stand out from its many rivals. It’s a project that’s already well into its development, and we already have an understanding of what it could look like, thanks to the Hyper Punk concept car from the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show.