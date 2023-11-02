Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan Juke EV set for radical design and 2026 reveal

Nissan’s third, but not final, all-new EV will arrive in 2026 with a wild new design

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Nov 2025
Nissan Juke EV - front 3/48

Nissan is on the cusp of revealing a new all-electric Juke, joining the Micra and Leaf in the brand’s rejuvenated EV line-up in the UK and Europe. This all-new model will share many of its key elements with the latest Leaf under the skin, but have quirky styling like the petrol-powered model that’s proved so popular over the years. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, the new Juke is more than just an updated model; alongside Nismo and Patrol, it will represent not just a new model, but also a key pillar of the company’s overall success in the future.

That’s how much of an impact this small, European-focused SUV has had on the Japanese giant’s global portfolio. To be spoken of in the same context as the long-standing Patrol SUV, and the in-house racing division that’s behind much of the company’s enthusiast following, it proves how important Nissan considers its new all-electric variant. 

Just like the original Juke, the new EV will push the boundaries of design, compromising on cabin space and practicality to achieve a dramatic and eccentric look that will make it stand out from its many rivals. It’s a project that’s already well into its development, and we already have an understanding of what it could look like, thanks to the Hyper Punk concept car from the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, after speaking with some of Nissan’s top brass, we now have a much clearer picture of the sort of car we’re due to see next year, with prototypes from its European technical centres already on the road. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re in the market for a new all-electric Nissan, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals. 

What will be under the skin of the new Juke EV?

Nissan Juke EV - rear 3/48

First and foremost, the new Juke EV will ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the Leaf and larger Ariya, with the same battery technology and efficiency that’s already impressed us in the former. 

Shunsuke Shigemoto, Nissan’s VP of Electromobility, told Auto Express: “In terms of the wheelbase, it won't change [compared to the Leaf] because we have to cope with the battery size. [Yet] for the rest, we have quite good flexibility. So as you can imagine, we have a shorter wheelbase.”

“Externally, the right height and so on can drastically change, even if we use the same platform. So we do have a lot of flexibility in terms of interior and exterior for the Juke. It's a more emotional product.”

So the two vehicles will share their basic underpinnings, including the electric motors and batteries which, like the car itself, will be built in the UK. This will include both the 52kWh and 75kWh battery packs seen in the Leaf, powering a single front-mounted e-motor with either 174bhp or 213bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s still far too early to know about range, but these powertrains deliver impressive results in the Leaf, with up to 386 miles on a charge possible from the 75kWh battery. This isn’t likely to be matched by the Juke, which will compromise on aero efficiency for the sake of style, while larger wheels are expected to be part of the design. However, a very usable range is expected, and if the Juke is priced at the level of B-segment electric SUVs, it could significantly outperform its key rivals – even ones still a couple of years away. 

What will the new Juke EV look like?

Nissan Juke EV - front bonnet8

The Juke’s underpinnings might be shared with the Leaf, but its far more extreme bodywork and new dimensions will lead to a dramatically different design. The wheels will be bigger, the tracks wider and the roof lower – all giving the new Juke similar proportions to the Hyper Punk Concept. 

The sheetmetal itself will be equally wild, with a structure of connected flat shapes. Shunsuke Shigemoto said: “The design theme is polygons, like you would see in Fortnite, and all these kinds of things.

“It's more toward standing out, unique design, as the Juke has always been. We're just trying to carry on the DNA of the Juke.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

From the spy images, we can see the resemblance to the petrol-powered Juke in the EV’s narrow windows and circular headlights. This time, though, expect a shorter bonnet and more angled windscreen, which will help with high-speed efficiency. 

Inside, we’re expecting an even more eccentric design. Shigemoto San tells us candidly how much he loved the original Juke’s wild interior, with its motorbike-inspired centre console and how it was designed to be expressive, not just spacious. 

Nissan Juke EV - rear angled8

However, there is one area where the Juke and Leaf will be closely linked, and that’s the excellent digital interface. Most models of the Leaf feature a pair of sharp, high-resolution 14.3-inch displays that run an excellent Google-based operating system. On top of that being easy to navigate, the Leaf’s soft palette of colours and background theme effortlessly match the relaxed driving experience.

With so much digital interface, the new Juke is expected to go sharply in the other direction. Expect bright colours, futuristic shapes and lighting that goes beyond the screen to feel like something out of the movie Tron. This much was previewed, once again, by the Hyper Punk concept. 

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the new Juke in full, with a reveal due in 2026, and cars reaching customers in the second half of the year. Once the new Juke is in place, Nissan will have a comprehensive EV line-up covering the majority of the market’s key segments, and most with a hybrid-powered alternative.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Nissan Juke review
Nissan Juke - main image

Nissan Juke review

Once a trend-setter, the Nissan Juke now plays catch-up to a bunch of rivals it helped to inspire
In-depth reviews
7 Nov 2025
Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models
Best selling cars - June2025

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2025
Best cars & vans
5 Nov 2025
Used Car Hunter: nimble, small SUVs for £11,000
Used Car Hunter: small SUVs for £11,000 - header image

Used Car Hunter: nimble, small SUVs for £11,000

Our Car Hunter has a budget of £11,000 for a nimble and small SUV
Features
18 Sep 2025
New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front tracking

New Tesla Model Y Standard 2025 review: proof that less is more

The Tesla Model Y Standard is proof that electric cars with decent build quality and strong real-world range don't need to be expensive! There's one s…
Road tests
8 Nov 2025
New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender
Denza B5 - static front 3/4

New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender

We get an early taste of B5 electric SUV from BYD-owned Denza that is bound for Britain to take on premium players
Road tests
7 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content