Car Deal of the Day: just updated Nissan Juke Hybrid for under £200 per month!

Updated interior with new 12.3-inch touchscreen

Full-hybrid powertrain can return up to 58.5mpg

£191 a month with £2,021 initial payment

The Nissan Juke has long been one of the UK’s best-selling cars and the current model is looking stronger than ever. Not only has it just received a mid-life facelift that included some big upgrades for the interior, our parent company Carwow is also currently offering the full-hybrid version of the quirky, small SUV for under £200 per month!

This two-year lease deal for the Nissan Juke Hybrid in well-equipped N-Connecta trim requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,021, followed by monthly payments of just £191 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £13 a month more. Similarly, if you want a longer lease, extending the agreement to three years brings the price up to £214 per month.

The updated Juke features a redesigned dashboard, with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen that’s angled towards the driver and has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel is a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and we found during our testing that interior quality generally has been improved on the Juke.

Also on the kit list with N-Connecta trim are 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, built-in sat-nav, wireless smartphone charging pad, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control and several safety systems like lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and ‘Intelligent Emergency Braking’ with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The hybrid powertrain in the Juke consists of a 93bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine, plus an electric motor producing 48bhp and a starter-generator that are both powered by a small 1.2kWh battery. The result is a combined 141bhp, and fuel economy of up to 58.5mpg in this particular model, according to Nissan.

We find that the Juke Hybrid is at its best when running on pure-electric power, and there’s an EV mode the driver can activate, plus ‘e-Pedal’ for increased regenerative braking. However the small battery only allows for very short periods of zero-emissions driving. Power delivery from the hybrid system is generally smooth though.

