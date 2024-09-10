Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month

Funky and very popular small SUV

Refreshed interior features 12.3-inch touchscreen

£144 per month with £2,038 initial payment

Our latest Car Deal of the Day selection is ideal for anyone on a tight budget hunting for a new small SUV, because the popular, funky Nissan Juke is available for as little as £144 per month through our parent site Carwow.

This two-year lease deal for the Nissan Juke in N-Connecta trim is from Leasing Options via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,038, followed by monthly payments of £144. Included us the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you cover more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs an extra £19 per month.

The Nissan Juke was updated at the start of the year, and while its distinctive styling remained the same, the interior received a redesigned dashboard with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen. In front of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and we found during our testing that interior quality generally has been improved on the Juke.

N-Connecta trim provides an appealing amount of standard kit, including those two new displays we mentioned, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless go, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, cruise control and other safety features such as traffic sign recognition.

This particular Juke also comes with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine puts out 112bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds, and if you’re a frugal driver, it’ll return up to 48.7mpg.

Our Deal of the Day selections are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

