Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 September is a bargain price on Nissan’s popular small SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Sep 2024
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • Funky and very popular small SUV
  • Refreshed interior features 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • £144 per month with £2,038 initial payment

Our latest Car Deal of the Day selection is ideal for anyone on a tight budget hunting for a new small SUV, because the popular, funky Nissan Juke is available for as little as £144 per month through our parent site Carwow.

This two-year lease deal for the Nissan Juke in N-Connecta trim is from Leasing Options via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,038, followed by monthly payments of £144. Included us the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you cover more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs an extra £19 per month.

The Nissan Juke was updated at the start of the year, and while its distinctive styling remained the same, the interior received a redesigned dashboard with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen. In front of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and we found during our testing that interior quality generally has been improved on the Juke. 

N-Connecta trim provides an appealing amount of standard kit, including those two new displays we mentioned, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless go, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, cruise control and other safety features such as traffic sign recognition.

This particular Juke also comes with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine puts out 112bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds, and if you’re a frugal driver, it’ll return up to 48.7mpg.

Our Deal of the Day selections are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

