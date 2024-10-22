Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a big-selling Nissan Juke for £163 a month

Stylish small SUV

Lots of standard kit

£163 a month

Nissan’s small SUV turns heads thanks to its funky, yet purposeful shape, but it’s captured our attention for another reason – because you can get one for just £163.85 a month courtesy of First Vehicle Leasing Nissan via the Auto Express Find a Car service.

This personal contract hire agreement sits over a two-year period and requires a reasonable £2,265 initial deposit. Annual mileage is set at 5,000 miles, although we’re confident that those needing more will be able to raise the limit for a little extra each month.

This particular Juke is fitted with the 1.0-litre DiG-T petrol engine – a 112bhp turbocharged three-cylinder that offers a 10.7-second 0-62mph time. True, it’s not the fastest crossover you can get, but the Nissan won’t bully you at the pumps because you’ll see a combined efficiency figure of 47.9mpg. It’ll appeal to younger drivers, too, thanks to its low insurance group of 13E.

Inside, the Juke backs up its exciting exterior with an interior that looks more interesting than in many of its rivals. An update in 2024 saw two new 12.3-inch screens added to the dash (the same as you get in the Qashqai and Ariya no less) with the central touchscreen offering a crisp resolution and some handy new functions, such as fuel prices within the sat-nav and improved voice recognition.

There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with this N-Connecta trim, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather interior, rain-sensing wipers, keyless go and a wireless smartphone charger.

Plus with a luggage capacity of 422 litres, this little Nissan has all the space most families could want.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from trusted car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke hub page.

Latest Nissan Juke Deals

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..