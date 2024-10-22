Car Deal of the Day: the one and only Nissan Juke for less than £150 per month

Distinctive looks plus recently refreshed interior

Good kit list including dual 12.3-inch screens

£149.96 a month with £2,149 initial payment

Last month, we shared a Car Deal of the Day for the best-selling Nissan Juke as it was available from £163 per month through the Auto Express Find a Car service. But if that didn’t catch your attention. Good news – because the funky small SUV can now be yours for less than £150 per month!

£149.96 per month to be exact, on a two-year lease from Leasing Options that requires a similarly attractive initial payment of £2,149. Included within that is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, or you can increase that to 8,000 miles for an extra £30 per month.

The distinctive design of the Nissan Juke hasn’t changed all that much over the past decade, but it still manages to stand out amongst the sea of small SUVs on the market. The interior was updated last year however, which saw an improvement in quality and the addition of dual 12.3-inch displays, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other standard kit with this N-Connecta model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless go, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control plus various safety features such as traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning.

This particular Juke is powered by a simple 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine puts out 112bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds, and if you’re a frugal driver, it’ll return up to 48.7mpg. Better still, if you’re a younger driver, this model sits in just car insurance group 13 out of 50.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from trusted car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke hub page.

