Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: the one and only Nissan Juke for less than £150 per month

Nissan’s best-selling small SUV just got a little bit cheaper and is our Deal of the Day for 26 April

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Apr 2025
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • Distinctive looks plus recently refreshed interior
  • Good kit list including dual 12.3-inch screens
  • £149.96 a month with £2,149 initial payment

Last month, we shared a Car Deal of the Day for the best-selling Nissan Juke as it was available from £163 per month through the Auto Express Find a Car service. But if that didn’t catch your attention. Good news – because the funky small SUV can now be yours for less than £150 per month!

Advertisement - Article continues below

£149.96 per month to be exact, on a two-year lease from Leasing Options that requires a similarly attractive initial payment of £2,149. Included within that is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, or you can increase that to 8,000 miles for an extra £30 per month.

The distinctive design of the Nissan Juke hasn’t changed all that much over the past decade, but it still manages to stand out amongst the sea of small SUVs on the market. The interior was updated last year however, which saw an improvement in quality and the addition of dual 12.3-inch displays, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Nissan Juke - dashboard

Other standard kit with this N-Connecta model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless go, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control plus various safety features such as traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning.

This particular Juke is powered by a simple 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine puts out 112bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds, and if you’re a frugal driver, it’ll return up to 48.7mpg. Better still, if you’re a younger driver, this model sits in just car insurance group 13 out of 50.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from trusted car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke hub page.

Latest Nissan Juke Deals

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Deals on Nissan Juke rivals

Toyota C-Hr

Toyota C-Hr

New in-stock Toyota C-HrCash £30,126Avg. savings £1,813
New Toyota C-Hr

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,280
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

New in-stock Citroen C3 AircrossCash £19,179Avg. savings £1,653
New Citroen C3 Aircross

Configure now

Honda Hr-V

Honda Hr-V

New in-stock Honda Hr-VCash £30,708Avg. savings £1,754
New Honda Hr-V

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Audi A5 Avant and £3k of options at only £371 a month
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Audi A5 Avant and £3k of options at only £371 a month

The A5 Avant mixes great economy and a plush interior with serious kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 April
News
25 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is a family SUV with sporty flair for £287 a month
Cupra Terramar - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is a family SUV with sporty flair for £287 a month

Spanish SUV stands out thanks to its racy design, but it’s still a practical car that’s good to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 April
News
24 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala gives large hatchback practicality at a supermini’s price
Skoda Scala - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala gives large hatchback practicality at a supermini’s price

Skoda is well known for offering great value for money, and the Scala is no exception. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 April
News
23 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Superminis don’t come much cheaper than this SEAT Ibiza
SEAT Ibiza - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Superminis don’t come much cheaper than this SEAT Ibiza

It may not be the youngest supermini on sale, but there’s still plenty to like about the SEAT Ibiza. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 April
News
21 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering
Opinion - Shanghai Auto Show

Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering

This new brand of cars might have battery tech on their side, but European buyers want much more than that
Opinion
25 Apr 2025
Leapmotor B05 family hatch on route to the UK with sub-£30k price and 400-mile range
Leapmotor badge

Leapmotor B05 family hatch on route to the UK with sub-£30k price and 400-mile range

The Stellantis-backed brand will launch a Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling small car with almost 20 per cent more range
News
23 Apr 2025
Buying a modern used car for under £10k is almost impossible
Opinion - £10k used cars

Buying a modern used car for under £10k is almost impossible

Phil McNamara discovers that it’s harder than ever to find a good-value car at the affordable end of the market
Opinion
24 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content