News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month

Well-built, practical and refined are all great reasons to get a Nissan Leaf - our Deal of the Day from 1 March

by: Alastair Crooks
1 Mar 2024
Nissan Leaf - front
  • Spacious interior
  • Relaxing all-electric drive
  • £185 per month with a £1,973 deposit

It’s the first of the month and you’ll have to pinch us because we almost can’t believe you can get a Nissan Leaf for well under £200 a month. This deal really stood out on leasing.com, but you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of this offer because Nissan has just announced production of the Leaf has ended. 

A personal contract hire agreement spread out over four years, this leasing deal requires a deposit of £1,973 followed by 47 monthly payments of £185 per month. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles per year, but extend that to 8,000 miles and it’s only an extra £15 a month. 

Since it launched in 2011, the Leaf has been one of the most popular electric cars on sale and it’s not hard to see why. The model here is the N-Connecta and, as a result, it has an eight-inch central touchscreen and a seven-inch driver’s display, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors front and rear, plus lane departure warning. 

Despite having a relatively small 39kWh battery, there’s a decent 150bhp electric motor providing a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds and, with instant torque, the Leaf feels pretty responsive. One-pedal driving is also available thanks to strong regenerative braking, making the Leaf incredibly easy to drive. A near-silent drivetrain adds to the Leaf’s overall refinement. 

The Leaf works well as a family car. There’s ample space in the cabin both up front and in the rear and everything feels well put together. A boot space of 435 litres is pretty handy, too. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Nissan Leaf Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

