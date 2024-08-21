Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf EV for very nearly as cheap as chips

Easy to pilot in town plus one-pedal driving

The current Nissan Leaf has been around for quite a while and is due to be replaced soon, but that means savvy motorists can get their hands on this electric family hatchback for a song. Right now, it’s available from as little as £136 per month through our parent site Carwow.

That price is for a two-year lease on the factory fresh Nissan Leaf in top-of-the-range Tekna trim, and is being offered by Milease Nissan through Carwow. The deal requires an initial payment of just £1,906, followed by monthly payments of just £136.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year – adequate for anyone who lives in town, or has a short commute – but increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs £8 extra per month. You can even bump the yearly allowance up to 10,000 miles, and still pay less than £150 per month.

Standard kit with Tekna trim includes an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, premium Bose sound system, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel and full LED headlights. Plus there’s plenty of safety kit like 360-degree parking camera, and Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system which combines adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic jam assist.

This particular Nissan Leaf offers up to 168 miles of range from its 39kWh battery, meanwhile the single electric motor that drives the front wheels is responsive and smoothly delivers its 148bhp and 320Nm of torque. There’s also an ‘e-Pedal’ function that allows for one-pedal driving around town, and the sizable 435-litre boot is 50 litres bigger than a Volkswagen ID.3’s.

However, it’s worth noting the Leaf has a maximum charging speed of just 50kW, compared to its rivals that can hit between 100kW and 200kW. As a result, a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes an hour in the Nissan. It uses the outdated CHAdeMO charging socket, opposed to the much more common CCS type used by all electric cars now.

