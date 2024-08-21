Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf EV for very nearly as cheap as chips

Nissan’s pure-electric family hatchback for only £136 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 21 August

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Aug 2024
Nissan Leaf - front cornering
  • Easy to pilot in town plus one-pedal driving
  • Top-flight Tekna trim and sizable boot
  • £136 per month with £1,906 initial payment

The current Nissan Leaf has been around for quite a while and is due to be replaced soon, but that means savvy motorists can get their hands on this electric family hatchback for a song. Right now, it’s available from as little as £136 per month through our parent site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a two-year lease on the factory fresh Nissan Leaf in top-of-the-range Tekna trim, and is being offered by Milease Nissan through Carwow. The deal requires an initial payment of just £1,906, followed by monthly payments of just £136. 

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year – adequate for anyone who lives in town, or has a short commute – but increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs £8 extra per month. You can even bump the yearly allowance up to 10,000 miles, and still pay less than £150 per month.

Standard kit with Tekna trim includes an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, premium Bose sound system, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel and full LED headlights. Plus there’s plenty of safety kit like 360-degree parking camera, and Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system which combines adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic jam assist.

This particular Nissan Leaf offers up to 168 miles of range from its 39kWh battery, meanwhile the single electric motor that drives the front wheels is responsive and smoothly delivers its 148bhp and 320Nm of torque. There’s also an ‘e-Pedal’ function that allows for one-pedal driving around town, and the sizable 435-litre boot is 50 litres bigger than a Volkswagen ID.3’s.

However, it’s worth noting the Leaf has a maximum charging speed of just 50kW, compared to its rivals that can hit between 100kW and 200kW. As a result, a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes an hour in the Nissan. It uses the outdated CHAdeMO charging socket, opposed to the much more common CCS type used by all electric cars now. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Nissan Leaf Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a zero-emission estate for £264 a month
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a zero-emission estate for £264 a month

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a spacious electric estate that scores well on refinement – making it our Deal of the Day for 20 August
20 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month
Renault Captur facelift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month

Renault’s do-it-all Captur is a small SUV for city car money - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 19 August
19 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month
BYD Dolphin - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 August gets you into BYD’s impressive compact EV for less than £250 per month
15 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn
UK Motorway
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code
19 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month
Renault Captur facelift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month

Renault’s do-it-all Captur is a small SUV for city car money - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 19 August
19 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content