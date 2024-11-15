Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf for under £140 a month is bargain electric motoring
It may be getting on a bit, but the Leaf still represents simple – and cheap – electric motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February
- Decent equipment levels
- Easy to drive
- £136.80 a month
Nissan is expected to reveal an all-new Leaf this year, which will dispense with the current car's five-door hatchback shape in favour of something rather more on-trend. The new car, due in showrooms in 2026, will be, yes, you guessed it, an SUV.
All of this means there are some very tempting deals on the current model. We featured the Leaf as our Deal of the Day a handful of times last year, and it seems there are still savings to be had in 2025.
Like this one from Leasing Options Nissan via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a 48-month deal, limited to 5,000 miles, and sees a low initial payment of £1,941.59 followed by £136.80 a month.
Unbelievably, that's less than £140 a month for a brand-new, five-door electric hatchback. But what if you need a greater mileage allowance than just 5,000 a year? The deal can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for under £18 a month extra.
Most buyers will likely stick to that super-cheap deal with the 5,000-mile cost cap, though, because the Leaf has a relatively short electric range.
Time has moved on quickly in the electric family car class, and once-trailblazers like the Leaf now look a little outclassed compared with new rivals like the Volkswagen ID.3. But the Leaf's 39kWh battery and claimed 168-mile range will be more than good enough for general commuting, and especially when you consider what an easy car it is to drive.
Its 150bhp electric motor gives pretty decent acceleration, and its e-Pedal system allows one-pedal operation – a boon for town driving.
This deal is for the mid-range N-Connecta trim, which gives you luxuries such as a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, a 360-degree parking camera, 17-inch alloys, and an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity.
Nissan's ProPilot system is also thrown in, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Leaf leasing deals from leading providers on our Nissan Leaf deals hub page…
