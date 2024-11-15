Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf for under £140 a month is bargain electric motoring

Decent equipment levels

Easy to drive

£136.80 a month

Nissan is expected to reveal an all-new Leaf this year, which will dispense with the current car's five-door hatchback shape in favour of something rather more on-trend. The new car, due in showrooms in 2026, will be, yes, you guessed it, an SUV.

All of this means there are some very tempting deals on the current model. We featured the Leaf as our Deal of the Day a handful of times last year, and it seems there are still savings to be had in 2025.

Like this one from Leasing Options Nissan via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a 48-month deal, limited to 5,000 miles, and sees a low initial payment of £1,941.59 followed by £136.80 a month.

Unbelievably, that's less than £140 a month for a brand-new, five-door electric hatchback. But what if you need a greater mileage allowance than just 5,000 a year? The deal can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for under £18 a month extra.

Most buyers will likely stick to that super-cheap deal with the 5,000-mile cost cap, though, because the Leaf has a relatively short electric range.