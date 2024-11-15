Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf for under £140 a month is bargain electric motoring

It may be getting on a bit, but the Leaf still represents simple – and cheap – electric motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February

By:James Batchelor
3 Feb 2025
Nissan Leaf - front cornering
  • Decent equipment levels
  • Easy to drive
  • £136.80 a month

Nissan is expected to reveal an all-new Leaf this year, which will dispense with the current car's five-door hatchback shape in favour of something rather more on-trend. The new car, due in showrooms in 2026, will be, yes, you guessed it, an SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this means there are some very tempting deals on the current model. We featured the Leaf as our Deal of the Day a handful of times last year, and it seems there are still savings to be had in 2025. 

Like this one from Leasing Options Nissan via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a 48-month deal, limited to 5,000 miles, and sees a low initial payment of £1,941.59 followed by £136.80 a month. 

Unbelievably, that's less than £140 a month for a brand-new, five-door electric hatchback. But what if you need a greater mileage allowance than just 5,000 a year? The deal can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for under £18 a month extra.

Most buyers will likely stick to that super-cheap deal with the 5,000-mile cost cap, though, because the Leaf has a relatively short electric range. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Time has moved on quickly in the electric family car class, and once-trailblazers like the Leaf now look a little outclassed compared with new rivals like the Volkswagen ID.3. But the Leaf's 39kWh battery and claimed 168-mile range will be more than good enough for general commuting, and especially when you consider what an easy car it is to drive.

Its 150bhp electric motor gives pretty decent acceleration, and its e-Pedal system allows one-pedal operation – a boon for town driving.

This deal is for the mid-range N-Connecta trim, which gives you luxuries such as a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, a 360-degree parking camera, 17-inch alloys, and an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity. 

Nissan's ProPilot system is also thrown in, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Leaf leasing deals from leading providers on our Nissan Leaf deals hub page… 

See our Nissan Leaf deals

Check out the Nissan Leaf Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Mazda’s high-quality family hatch might cost less than you expect with low initial payment and monthly fee
News
2 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month
Nissan X-Trail - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month

This oft-overlooked but sensible seven-seat family SUV need not cost too much to put on your driveway
News
1 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month
Cupra Leon estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month

Offering racy styling and practicality for a low monthly price, the Cupra Leon Estate is our Deal of the Day for 31 January
News
31 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf GTE mixes sporty style with electric efficiency for just £266 a month
VW Golf GTE Mk 8.5

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf GTE mixes sporty style with electric efficiency for just £266 a month

GTI-like styling with an 89-mile EV range… what's not to like? The VW Golf GTE is our Deal of the Day for 30 January
News
30 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Fiat Grande Panda review
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front tracking

Fiat Grande Panda review

Fiat’s fresh and funky alternative to the Renault 5 has the substance to match its style
In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Features
1 Feb 2025
MG4 EV review
MG4 - main image

MG4 EV review

The MG4 EV’s sharp styling, spacious interior and impressive efficiency mean it’s still one of the best electric cars around
In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content