Car Deal of the Day: updated Nissan Qashqai with sharp looks and hybrid power for only £220 per month

New grille inspired by Japanese armour

EV-like driving experience

£220 per month with £2,178 initial payment

The best-selling Nissan Qashqai has just been given a substantial facelift, which included a very striking new look. And if you’re someone who always wants the latest model on their driveway, our parent company Carwow is currently offering the revamped family SUV – the hybrid e-Power version no less – for just £220 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the facelifted Nissan Qashqai e-Power, which requires an initial payment of just £2,178 followed by monthly payments of £220. A three-year deal for the same hybrid Qashqai will cost you £251 per month and requires an initial payment of just £2,567.

The deal we found also includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which will suffice if you’re using the Qashqai primarily for the school run and weekly trips to the supermarket. That said, it can extend it to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £19 per month and doing so only increases the initial payment by £166.

Of all the variants of the Nissan Qashqai we’ve tested, the e-Power hybrid model is our pick of the range because its unique powertrain is designed to deliver as close to an EV-like driving experience as possible, without the worry of range or charging.