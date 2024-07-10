Car Deal of the Day: updated Nissan Qashqai with sharp looks and hybrid power for only £220 per month
Nissan’s recently refreshed family SUV with hybrid power for close to £200 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 10 July
- New grille inspired by Japanese armour
- EV-like driving experience
- £220 per month with £2,178 initial payment
The best-selling Nissan Qashqai has just been given a substantial facelift, which included a very striking new look. And if you’re someone who always wants the latest model on their driveway, our parent company Carwow is currently offering the revamped family SUV – the hybrid e-Power version no less – for just £220 per month.
That price is for a two-year lease deal on the facelifted Nissan Qashqai e-Power, which requires an initial payment of just £2,178 followed by monthly payments of £220. A three-year deal for the same hybrid Qashqai will cost you £251 per month and requires an initial payment of just £2,567.
The deal we found also includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which will suffice if you’re using the Qashqai primarily for the school run and weekly trips to the supermarket. That said, it can extend it to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £19 per month and doing so only increases the initial payment by £166.
Of all the variants of the Nissan Qashqai we’ve tested, the e-Power hybrid model is our pick of the range because its unique powertrain is designed to deliver as close to an EV-like driving experience as possible, without the worry of range or charging.
The Qashqai e-Power’s 1.5-litre petrol engine is used solely as a generator to charge a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels. There’s even a ‘e-Pedal Step’ function that increases the energy regeneration when you lift off the throttle, and Nissan claims the setup can return up to 54mpg.
Acenta Premium may be the entry-level specification, but standard kit is good, as you get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Google Maps and other Google services built-in, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument panel, rear-view camera and several driver assistance systems like intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning and lane keep assist.
During our own testing, we’ve found the Nissan Qashqai isn’t the most spacious mid-size SUV available but does feel relatively roomy in the back, plus there’s a 504 litres of boot space to fill with all your family’s stuff.
Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.
