Car Deal of the Day: UK family-favourite Nissan Qashqai for a bargain £184 a month

The Nissan Qashqai looked like an absolute steal a couple of months ago when we last featured it as our Deal of the Day, but leasing offers on Nissan's British-built family-favourite just keep getting better and better.

Take this one from VIPGateway.co.uk, which sees you getting behind the wheel for a few pence more than £184 a month. This stunning deal requires a low initial payment of £2,507.53 to get things going, with mileage pegged at 5,000 a year.

The deal comes to an end after two years, but should you wish to bump up that mileage cap to 8,000 a year then it’ll cost an extra £13.29 a month to do so.

This deal sees you getting the entry-level Qashqai, but don't fret as it packs pretty much everything you need and more besides.

Features such as Nissan's latest widescreen 12.3-inch touchscreen come as standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors along with a rear parking camera.

This Acenta Premium spec is paired with Nissan's trusty 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. It packs 138bhp, which gives the Qashqai a decent turn of speed, while comfortable suspension helps to give a very refined and grown-up driving experience. Plus, Nissan claims the 1.3 should deliver over 44mpg.

The latest Qashqai has a quality feel to the interior, while also not forgetting its typical customers – families. So, there's plenty of room up front, loads of head- and knee-room in the back, while the 504-litre boot is big for the class.

