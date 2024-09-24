Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month

Practical seven-seat layout

36-month deal, 5,000 miles per year

£3,438 down, and £261 a month

Not all cars need to be exciting. Some just need to do their job day in, day out, without a murmur of complaint, and without irritating the driver or passengers. They need to be safe, comfortable, practical, and maybe take a few more passengers than your average hatchback now and then.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Nissan X-Trail is “some cars”. Well, it’s one car, and it does all those things, minus the part about being exciting. Effectively a seven-seat Nissan Qashqai, it’s capable of all the things its smaller sibling does, but lets you park a couple of extra kids in the back when your own offspring want to bring their friends home.

It also ticks the fairly important box of not costing an arm and a leg, especially with this £261 per month deal through First Vehicle Leasing. For £3,438.56 down and £261.63 per month over 36 months, you get an X-Trail in 1.5-litre mild-hybrid form and N-Connecta trim, and can do 5,000 years a mile in it, though you can probably negotiate for more.

N-Connecta is the second rung up on the X-Trail ladder, with all the kit of the Acenta Premium below it (front parking sensors, rear view camera, 12.3-inch touchscreen) plus extras including roof rails, privacy glass, a power tailgate, Around View Monitor, and ProPilot Assist. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included.