Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month
This oft-overlooked but sensible seven-seat family SUV need not cost too much to put on your driveway
- Practical seven-seat layout
- 36-month deal, 5,000 miles per year
- £3,438 down, and £261 a month
Not all cars need to be exciting. Some just need to do their job day in, day out, without a murmur of complaint, and without irritating the driver or passengers. They need to be safe, comfortable, practical, and maybe take a few more passengers than your average hatchback now and then.
The Nissan X-Trail is “some cars”. Well, it’s one car, and it does all those things, minus the part about being exciting. Effectively a seven-seat Nissan Qashqai, it’s capable of all the things its smaller sibling does, but lets you park a couple of extra kids in the back when your own offspring want to bring their friends home.
It also ticks the fairly important box of not costing an arm and a leg, especially with this £261 per month deal through First Vehicle Leasing. For £3,438.56 down and £261.63 per month over 36 months, you get an X-Trail in 1.5-litre mild-hybrid form and N-Connecta trim, and can do 5,000 years a mile in it, though you can probably negotiate for more.
N-Connecta is the second rung up on the X-Trail ladder, with all the kit of the Acenta Premium below it (front parking sensors, rear view camera, 12.3-inch touchscreen) plus extras including roof rails, privacy glass, a power tailgate, Around View Monitor, and ProPilot Assist. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included.
The mild hybrid setup meanwhile is good for 161bhp to the front wheels, through a CVT gearbox. We can’t imagine many family buyers will test out its 9.6-second 0-62mph time on a regular basis, but they might appreciate the near-40mpg combined fuel economy figure, and the lowest insurance group of the X-Trail range at group 22.
The 485-litre boot isn’t bad either considering the seven-seat layout, and kids will have less trouble scrabbling past the middle row and into the rear pair of seats than adults would. Of course, not all cars need full captain’s chairs in every row, either.
The 485-litre boot isn't bad either considering the seven-seat layout, and kids will have less trouble scrabbling past the middle row and into the rear pair of seats than adults would. Of course, not all cars need full captain's chairs in every row, either.
