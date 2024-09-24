Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid can give you a taste of EV living for £214 a month

Easy to drive, comfortable ride

Efficient electric drivetrain

£213.95 a month

We only featured the Nissan X-Trail as our Deal of the Day a little over a month ago, but this offer is so good we just had to feature the car again.

Offered through the Auto Express Find a Car service by Leasing Options, you can take the keys to a brand-new X-Trail e-Power for under £214 a month right now. To get the ball rolling the deal requires an initial payment of £2,867.39.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The agreement is for two years, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for just under £20 extra a month.

Naturally, for such a low price, this isn't going to be the range-topping X-Trail. But even this entry-level model leaves us wondering why you'd need anything fancier.

Acenta Premium bags you a large 12.3-inch digital display for the dials, an eight-inch touchscreen with proper buttons and knobs, front parking sensors, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless charger. There's also a rear-view camera that includes a handy washing function so your view backwards is always clear.

This deal gets you the X-Trail’s best powertrain – the nifty e-Power system. Under the bonnet there’s the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as in the mild-hybrid model, but here it doesn't power the wheels. Instead, it acts as a generator and supplies power to the lithium-ion battery, which in turn is hooked up to the electric motor, which drives the front wheels. This set-up has the benefit of allowing pure-electric driving without the need to plug the car in to charge it up.