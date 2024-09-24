Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid can give you a taste of EV living for £214 a month

The Nissan X-Trail is a solid choice for families – and it’s seriously cheap, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 March.

By:Ryan Birch
11 Mar 2025
Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - front
  • Easy to drive, comfortable ride
  • Efficient electric drivetrain 
  • £213.95 a month

We only featured the Nissan X-Trail as our Deal of the Day a little over a month ago, but this offer is so good we just had to feature the car again.

Offered through the Auto Express Find a Car service by Leasing Options, you can take the keys to a brand-new X-Trail e-Power for under £214 a month right now. To get the ball rolling the deal requires an initial payment of £2,867.39. 

The agreement is for two years, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for just under £20 extra a month.

Naturally, for such a low price, this isn't going to be the range-topping X-Trail. But even this entry-level model leaves us wondering why you'd need anything fancier.

Acenta Premium bags you a large 12.3-inch digital display for the dials, an eight-inch touchscreen with proper buttons and knobs, front parking sensors, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless charger. There's also a rear-view camera that includes a handy washing function so your view backwards is always clear.

This deal gets you the X-Trail’s best powertrain – the nifty e-Power system. Under the bonnet there’s the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as in the mild-hybrid model, but here it doesn't power the wheels. Instead, it acts as a generator and supplies power to the lithium-ion battery, which in turn is hooked up to the electric motor, which drives the front wheels. This set-up has the benefit of allowing pure-electric driving without the need to plug the car in to charge it up.

It gives really smooth performance, thanks to a combined 201bhp, plus outstanding fuel economy – Nissan claims 49.6mpg, which is easily achievable as long as you adapt your driving style slightly to maximise electric running and avoid firing up that petrol engine.

Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - cabin

The X-Trail is an easy car to drive, too, and has the bonus of a comfortable ride. Given that it's the entry-level version, you get five seats rather than seven, but that equates to a very large 575-litre boot. Interior space is excellent, making the X-Trail a roomy family car and, thanks to this deal, a very affordable one, too.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail hub page… 

See our Nissan X-Trail deals

Check out the Nissan X-Trail Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

