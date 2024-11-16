Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: stand out with the Omoda 5 EV at £289 a month

The 5 EV shows Omoda means business and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 November

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Nov 2024
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking
  • Competitive range
  • Powerful EV motor
  • £289 a month

You might not have heard of the company, but Omoda is making waves in the electric car world right now – and helping the firm stake its claim is this interesting crossover called the ‘5’. 

It’s also helped by the car being available through some great deals, such as today’s Deal of the Day. Spread over four years, this personal contract hire deal is via Carwow Leasey from our sister company Carwow and requires a £3,468 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £289. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, although you can extend this to 8,000 miles for an extra tenner a month. 

On the road, the Omoda feels pretty adept in almost every area, and overall, we found the 5 offers a neat balance between handling, ride and comfort. It has a punchy electric motor that puts out 183bhp and 340Nm of torque, so you’ll see 0 to 62mph dispatched in 7.2 seconds. And thanks to a 61.1kWh battery, the range of 257 miles means it closely rivals a swathe of Stellantis group products including the Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Advertisement - Article continues below

The car in this deal is in Noble trim rather than the entry-level Comfort version, too. That means you get a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a powered tailgate and an eight-speaker Sony audio system. That’s on top of standard kit that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging and a pair of 12.25-inch curved displays that have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Omoda 5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here’s our expert pick of the best deals available now!
Best cars & vans
15 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line brings sporty style for £223 a month
VW T-Roc - cornering left

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line brings sporty style for £223 a month

The T-Roc remains a top choice in the small SUV market and it’s our Deal of the Day for 14 November
News
14 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Polestar 2 brings power and poshness for £353 per month
Polestar 2 Single Motor - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Polestar 2 brings power and poshness for £353 per month

Polestar’s debut EV is still a desirable executive car, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 13 November
News
13 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car

Skoda unleashes its most powerful and fastest Octavia vRS yet – and it’s a cracking high-performance all-rounder
Road tests
14 Nov 2024
New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal
Jaguar GT spyshot 1

New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal

Jaguar's new four-door GT has been caught testing for the first time as the British brand prepares for a luxury overhaul
News
14 Nov 2024
Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates
Mazda CX-60 - front 3/4 static

Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates

Mazda’s SUV has picked up some worthy trim and technical updates
News
13 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content