Car Deal of the Day: stand out with the Omoda 5 EV at £289 a month

Competitive range

Powerful EV motor

£289 a month

You might not have heard of the company, but Omoda is making waves in the electric car world right now – and helping the firm stake its claim is this interesting crossover called the ‘5’.

It’s also helped by the car being available through some great deals, such as today’s Deal of the Day. Spread over four years, this personal contract hire deal is via Carwow Leasey from our sister company Carwow and requires a £3,468 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £289. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, although you can extend this to 8,000 miles for an extra tenner a month.

On the road, the Omoda feels pretty adept in almost every area, and overall, we found the 5 offers a neat balance between handling, ride and comfort. It has a punchy electric motor that puts out 183bhp and 340Nm of torque, so you’ll see 0 to 62mph dispatched in 7.2 seconds. And thanks to a 61.1kWh battery, the range of 257 miles means it closely rivals a swathe of Stellantis group products including the Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The car in this deal is in Noble trim rather than the entry-level Comfort version, too. That means you get a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a powered tailgate and an eight-speaker Sony audio system. That’s on top of standard kit that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging and a pair of 12.25-inch curved displays that have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Omoda 5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...