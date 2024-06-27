Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

No matter who wins the election, we’ll keep pushing to get motorists the best deal

After the transport secretaries pitch for votes in our leaders’ debate, editor Paul Barker wonders what it could all mean for the motorist

by: Paul Barker
27 Jun 2024
Opinion - election 2024

With the General Election looming, we’ve hosted our own version of the leaders’ debate, only without the talking over each other, question avoidance and general braying that you may have, err, enjoyed on the televised versions. However, we’ve still got some typical Westminster finger pointing at the other party’s actions or plans, and plenty of petty point scoring!

The range of questions we’ve posed to Conservative transport secretary Mark Harper and his Labour shadow, Louise Haigh, neatly illustrates just how much there is to do politically in the motoring world right now.

It’s a cocktail of underinvestment, continued fall-out from the cost of living crisis, and the rapid pace of technological change, all coming together to challenge drivers at every turn. Addressing every one of these issues will be crucial to easing the burdens on motorists – be they financial, day-to-day driving or helping with decisions about what to do for their next car.

We’ve also looked at the key messages from some of the other main parties. And as is often the case, those nearer the edges have a range of interesting and more radical solutions – from removing the zero emission vehicle mandate, through to making 20mph the default speed limit on all built-up roads. I’ll let you see for yourself which party or parties is advocating which.

But there are plenty of insightful points, and plenty of points of difference between those vying for your vote.

Some answers were more definitive than others, but there are enough clear ideas to show the directions of travel, whichever party ends up in control.

No matter who is in government, we’ll revisit all of the topics, and others important to UK drivers, to push those in power to give motorists a better deal. We’ve got it in writing from Conservative and Labour, and we’ll be watching to see how closely they stick to their promises. Yet surely we won’t need to, because politicians always stick to their word, don’t they? 

Now read more about the Labour and Conservative party plans for cars and motorists...

Paul Barker
Editor

Paul Barker
Editor

