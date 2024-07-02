“Only Labour can save the UK car industry”

The UK has an opportunity to establish battery manufacturing at the heart of its economy, providing good wages, good jobs and a clear message to the auto industry that we are open for business.

Labour’s plans to part-finance additional gigafactories in the UK through a National Wealth Fund will be a welcome step in the right direction. For too long, the Conservatives have sat on their hands while rival governments show huge support to get battery-manufacturing projects off the ground. Labour’s plans to classify gigafactories as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects will also help to ensure that these projects don’t get stuck in the long-grass of bureaucratic planning processes.

Once electric vehicles are being manufactured in this country, we then need to give motorists confidence that they will meet their needs.

EV misinformation

This should start by addressing the misinformation that surrounds electric cars. We need to help consumers make informed decisions about the cars they are buying. A Labour government is planning to introduce a UK equivalent of what the US call a ‘Monroney Sticker’. This is a label on the car that provides accurate information on the carbon footprint of a vehicle’s production, as well as real-life range of the vehicle’s battery in different environments. This information is readily available, but often hard-to-find for consumers. Labour’s plans to help simplify the EV-buying process will be a welcome boost to the industry.

And then there’s EV charging. Much is made of ‘range anxiety’, but the truth is that the average length of a journey taken in the UK is just 8 miles. That said, it is vital that we have proper coverage for EV chargers and that we address the current north/south divide when it comes to publicly-available and home charging points.

According to the government’s own figures, there are only 27 charging points per 100,000 people throughout the UK. Unsurprisingly, the areas with the best EV charging coverage are in the South. The Yorkshire and Humber region only has 17 charging points per 100,000 people. London has three times that. That must change under a Labour government.

And finally, we need to talk about the state of Britain’s roads. Our pothole-ridden surfaces are emblematic of an auto industry that has been neglected for too long. Labour’s commitment to fill in up to 1 million more potholes each year will help put the joy back into driving, make roads safer and reduce insurance and maintenance costs on motorists.

I’ve dedicated my entire career to cars and the auto industry. I’ve seen good times and I’ve seen bad, but I truly believe that we are on the verge of losing our car-making industry entirely if we not change course.

