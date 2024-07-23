“UK 3D and 4D number plate rules are unclear and confusing”

Do you know the rules that set out what you may and may not display on your number plates? Do you know what the penalties can be if you display plates that don't comply with those rules. If you answered "Yes" then well done. If you answered "No", then you are certainly not alone.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With a £1,000 fine, MoT failure and possible confiscation of your private registration (if you have one) riding on it, you'd probably appreciate a link to the full information from DVLA or the DfT. Unfortunately, so far as we know, there isn't one webpage or government leaflet that gives all the information you need to be sure you won't get pulled over for some plate transgression you knew nothing about. As judges in TV dramas like to point out, ignorance of the law is no excuse.

When the current British Standard for number plates was published at the end of August 2021, there was a period of adjustment while number plate manufacturers and suppliers made sure they knew exactly what to supply to motorists.

For the most part, things remained pretty much the same. Possibly the issue that caused the most uncertainty, and spawned the most conflicting articles and news reports, was that of 3D and 4D number plates. Very few people were confident that they knew for certain whether or not 3D gel plates, and the plate variant idiotically dubbed "4D" number plates by someone, were legal. Clarification, when it came, was really more a cop-out and a thinning of the fog. Even now, there are points that manufacturers, motorists and the police don't agree on, as we'll see.