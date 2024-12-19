Unsure about electric cars? Don’t let others make up your mind

With some relatives, they’ve reached their opinion based on zero experience of EVs. I believe that, in some cases, they feel the internal-combustion engine will outlive them, so why switch? This is a perfectly reasonable view – and one I’d respect if folk were upfront about it, rather than trotting out the same old clichés as excuses not to engage with EVs, however rooted in fact they may feel these are.

The irony – and serious problem for car makers – is that my parents’ generation is more likely to be able to afford to buy an EV, charge it at home on a private driveway, and do the kind of mileage that wouldn’t trouble the UK charging network in any way.

The point of all this? When it comes to electric cars, I’d urge my friends, relatives and all other motorists not to take anyone else’s word on whether they’re good, bad or ugly; get out and take a test drive yourself. New and used-car dealerships will welcome you with open arms, there’s no obligation to buy one, and at the very least you get to play with the latest in-car tech and reach a decision based on what is available, how far it will go, and whether or not it could possibly work for you. Just know that I’ll be far happier to engage in conversation if you try before you die.

What's your opinion on electric cars? Tell us in the comments section below...