Car brand loyalty can save you money
Alastair Crooks explains why choosing the same make and model for your next new or used car makes a great deal of sense
I love the variety of cars we test at Auto Express; driving multiple models back-to-back not only opens our eyes to new experiences, it allows us to draw meaningful conclusions – and ultimately shapes the cars we recommend weekly.
But if you’re buying with your own hard-earned money, sticking with what you know could pay dividends. We understand how tempting it is to try something new – something faster, fancier or more frugal than before – but opting for the same model time and time again has myriad benefits that could save you money.
This might sound unimaginative, but experience with a certain make or model will undoubtedly make potential faults easier to spot. For example, your new car might make a noise over a pothole where the old one didn’t, or it could be using more fuel than the other on similar trips. Both cases, potentially, show cause for concern.
Simply being familiar with a particular model will give you that extra bit of insight on what to look out for when buying your next one, too. This could cover the features you already know you like and don’t like, or options you might want to consider at the point of purchase – whether you’re buying new or used. You may wish to try smaller wheels, for example, to improve comfort.
If you like working on your own cars, any basic maintenance skills will be transferable, too, plus you’ll be able to save money on model-specific tools. Then there’s the consumables; things like oil and filters can be a major expense, and buying the same car more than once may allow you to side-step the costly problem of disposing of unused parts. If you’re not one for DIY car care, then having multiple versions of the same model might also help forge a strong relationship with specialist garages.
Another big reason why some people choose similar (if not identical) cars, is the driving experience. Some of us like to chop and change to get a taste of the wide automotive spectrum, but for others, jumping from car to car can be daunting. Knowing the traits and characteristics of your car, whichever one you choose, can be a weight off a nervous driver’s mind.
Then there’s accessories. You could spend hundreds on roof bars or tow bars – many of which are bespoke to a certain make or model. But bag a like-for-like car and you’ll only need to buy one set. The same could be said of boot liners, smartphone stands and seat covers, too.
