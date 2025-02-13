Car brand loyalty can save you money

I love the variety of cars we test at Auto Express; driving multiple models back-to-back not only opens our eyes to new experiences, it allows us to draw meaningful conclusions – and ultimately shapes the cars we recommend weekly.

But if you’re buying with your own hard-earned money, sticking with what you know could pay dividends. We understand how tempting it is to try something new – something faster, fancier or more frugal than before – but opting for the same model time and time again has myriad benefits that could save you money.

This might sound unimaginative, but experience with a certain make or model will undoubtedly make potential faults easier to spot. For example, your new car might make a noise over a pothole where the old one didn’t, or it could be using more fuel than the other on similar trips. Both cases, potentially, show cause for concern.

Simply being familiar with a particular model will give you that extra bit of insight on what to look out for when buying your next one, too. This could cover the features you already know you like and don’t like, or options you might want to consider at the point of purchase – whether you’re buying new or used. You may wish to try smaller wheels, for example, to improve comfort.